ADB appoints new country director for Tajikistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Shanny Campbell as its new country director for Tajikistan. She assumed office on February 15.

Campbell is set to lead ADB’s operations in Tajikistan and supervise the formulation and implementation of ADB’s country partnership strategy aimed at supporting the country's national development goals and reforms.

“I am excited to start my new assignment as ADB’s Country Director in Tajikistan,” said Campbell. “I look forward to working closely with the government and all development partners to continue supporting the country’s COVID-19 recovery, overall economic growth, and the improvement of living conditions and the business environment through our investment projects, technical assistance, and knowledge work.”

Campbell, a citizen of New Zealand and the UK, joined ADB in 2010. She has 26 years of experience in 26 countries in transport, energy, agriculture and water resources and finance. She replaces outgoing country director for Tajikistan Pradeep Srivastava, who held the position from 2017 to 2020.