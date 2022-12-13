Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list

Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list
The war in Ukraine has topped the list of most searched for items on Google in 2022. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 13, 2022

2022 has been eventful, to say the least, and a look at the biggest trending Google searches this year can serve as a reminder for some of the events and situations that have shaped our world over the last 12 months, Statista reports.

At the top of the trending new searches was of course Ukraine. The war, started when Russia invaded its sovereign neighbor on February 24, also led to Vladimir Putin being one of the people garnering the largest volume of new global search interest in 2022. The passing of Queen Elizabeth was also major news when Britain's longest reigning monarch died in September.

In less earnest events, a large number of us were greatly entertained by the world of film in 2022 - but not just on the silver screen. Off it, actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard captivated audiences in a very different way during their much publicized defamation trial. Will Smith also caused controversy at the Oscars when he slapped comedian and actor Chris Rock during the high-profile awards ceremony.

Among all of this it's easy to forget that the United States had a key (mid-term) election, the emergence of monkeypox had us worried about the next pandemic, and one lucky person won a world record $2.04 billion in the United States' Powerball lottery.

 

Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova

Moldova’s consumer price inflation eased to 31.4% y/y in November from 34.6% y/y in October, preparing the ground for more monetary relaxation.

Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October

Russia posted a current account surplus of $10.3bn in November, down from $17.7bn in October and $16.5bn last November, but much higher than the surpluses seen in November of 2019 and 2020.

Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November

Headline inflation is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2022 and early next year.

Russia’s inflation was 12% y/y in November, in line with expectations

Russia’s inflation in November came at 0.37% m/m, implying 11.98% y/y price growth, which came in slightly higher than analysts' forecasts based on weekly statistics.

Russian steel sector growing strongly in 10M22 despite an economic slowdown

Russia’s steel sector surprised this year as despite the sanctions, logistical bottlenecks and contracting economy, steel production was up 4.8% y/y on 10M22, while general economic growth was down 2.1% in the same period.

