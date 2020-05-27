Ukraine’s real wage gains still positive but fall in dollar terms in March

Ukraine’s real wage gains still positive but fall in dollar terms in March
In March the effects of the mounting crises were starting to make themselves felt on Ukraine's income. Nominal wages rose to over 11,000 hryvnia for the first time but the dollar value fell to $412 in March
By bne IntelliNews May 27, 2020

The average income in Ukraine has been rising steadily in recent years and climbed from a mere UAH6.659 ($221) in January 2017 – making Ukrainians the poorest people in Europe –  to almost double to UAH10.727 ($439) this January.

The New Year got off to a good start and it looked like wages would continue to rise and the improving income was already apparent in retail sales, which had been following wages upwards. A feel-good factor was starting to kick in, as in parallel to steadily rising incomes inflation fell fast thanks to the prudent management of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), which meant the money went even further.

Incomes reached UAH10.847 ($441) in February, but in March the effects of the mounting oil price and coronavirus (COVID-19) crises were already starting to make themselves felt. By March, despite nominal wages rising to over 11,000 for the first time (UAH11,446), the dollar value fell to $412 that month.

Likewise, retail sales already plunged in March as the government introduced the first travel restrictions and the lockdown was ratcheted up. 

Now with unemployment rising as firms start to go bankrupt the outlook for wages in dollar and real terms has deteriorated for the rest of the year. The NBU’s hard work in 2019 will pay dividends this year and while inflation will increase this year from circa 3% currently, the NBU predicts it will be 6% by the end of the year, so the squeeze on real incomes will be limited and nominal wage increases should more or less keep pace with inflation. Nominal wages increased at 9.5% in March, leaving real wage increases in the black for the meantime.

But much will depend on how quickly the economy can be restarted following the month-and-a-half lockdown and also how many of the migrant workers leave to look for employment in the neighbouring countries. Nearly half a million workers had registered as out of work as of the end of May, according to the labour ministry, but at the same time employers in Poland and Germany are getting increasingly desperate for the return of seasonal workers, which will alleviate the unemployment pressure if most leave again.

-

This article is from bne IntelliNews Ukraine monthly country report. Sign up to receive the report to your inbox each month, which covers the slow moving macro- and micro-economic trends, the major political news and a round up of the main sectors and corporate news. First month is free and you can unsubscribe at anytime.

See a sample here.

Subscribe here (first month is free and you can unsubscribe at any time)

Or ask bne IntelliNews’s Stephen Vanson for a trial and corporate packages.

The report covers:

  • macroeconomic trends and the real sector
  • banking and finance
  • public and external sector
  • sector and leading corporate news

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian retail sales down by a quarter year on year in April, as unemployment soars

LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira

Estonian ride-hailing service Bolt raises €100mn in latest financing round

Data

Russian retail sales down by a quarter year on year in April, as unemployment soars

Russia’s April lockdown hit the statistics this week, after Rosstat reported that retail sales were down a massive 23.4% year on year and unemployment almost doubled in the month, the state statistics agency said on May 27.

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20

In January-April 2020 Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year as the double whammy of the oil price collapse and the coronavirus stop-shock hit home.

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year in 4M20

In January-April 2020 Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year as the double whammy of the oil price collapse and the coronavirus stop-shock hit home.

Industrial production in Ukraine tumbles by 16.2% year on year in April

Industrial production in Ukraine in April 2020 fell by 16.2% year on year, compared with the March drop of 7.7%, February’s fall of 1.5% and January’s contraction of 5.1%, the State Statistics Service said on May 23.

Polish retail sales come down crashing in April, hit by COVID-19 lockdown

A steep reduction in shops’ turnover in April is hardly a surprise, given the fourth month was the first – and only thus far – full month of lockdown, imposed by the authorities to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Russian retail sales down by a quarter year on year in April, as unemployment soars
4 hours ago
Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20
2 days ago
Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year in 4M20
2 days ago
Industrial production in Ukraine tumbles by 16.2% year on year in April
2 days ago
Polish retail sales come down crashing in April, hit by COVID-19 lockdown
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    7 days ago
  2. Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
    7 days ago
  3. US ire on horizon as Venezuelan navy told to escort Iranian tankers bringing fuel relief
    5 days ago
  4. Russia’s GDP shrinks by 20% in April, but government maintains a triple surplus
    7 days ago
  5. North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect
    12 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    7 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    21 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    25 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss