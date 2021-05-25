Ukraine’s industrial output soared in April by 13.0% y/y as the pandemic low base effects kicked in

Ukraine’s industrial output soared in April by 13.0% y/y as the pandemic low base effects kicked in
Ukraine's industrial production exploded, rising 13% in April, mainly on low base effects, whereas the seasonally adjusted growth was a more modest 2.7% expansion y/y
By bne IntelliNews May 25, 2021

Ukraine’s industrial output exploded in April, increasing by 13.0% year on year from a 2.1% y/y growth in March largely thanks to the low base effect from the pandemic, the State Statistics Service reported on May 24.  

Seasonally adjusted output advanced a much more modest 2.7% month on month in April, and in the first four months of this year industrial output inched up 1.5% y/y (vs. 7.0% y/y decline in 4M20).

“The high y/y industrial growth in April was expected given the bottomed-out comparative base of April 2020 (-15.1% y/y),” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note.   

All of this year’s indicators are going to be distorted by the low base effects, as the pandemic was in full swing by April last year. 

Manufacturing output surged 18.0% y/y in April (after a 2.5% y/y increase in March). The accelerated growth was mostly driven by metallurgy and machinery, which advanced 29.1% y/y and 41.0% y/y respectively. In addition, textile production surged 58.2% and wood processing added 32.7% y/y. Chemicals production increased 8.6% y/y. Meanwhile, food production dropped 3.4% y/y and pharmaceuticals dropped 10.0% y/y, Concorde Capital reported.  

Mining output increased 6.9% y/y (vs. a 1.5% y/y decline in March). In particular, coal production surged 44.9% y/y and iron ore production advanced 11.8% y/y. Meanwhile, oil and gas production declined 3.8% y/y.

The supply of electricity & natural gas grew by 4.5% y/y, slowing from 7.3% y/y growth in March.

Regionally, the highest industrial growth in April was observed in Chernivtsi (two-fold y/y increase), Ternopil (46.0% y/y) and Zakarpattia (42.0% y/y). Six out of 25 regions posted a decline in industrial output. It dropped the most in the Ukraine-controlled Luhansk (-28.0% y/y), Kherson (-10.6% y/y) and Kirovohrad (-10.4% y/y) regions.

“Meanwhile, the decline in domestic food production continues, which is likely to be caused by not only agricultural supply drops amid lowered agricultural production in 2020 but also by the disruption of economic ties and the failure of auxiliary businesses during the Covid crisis,” Akhtyrko added. “Ukraine’s industry will post an impressive growth in May, which will be mostly the result of the low comparative base. We expect industrial output to increase around 4% y/y in 2021 (vs. a 4.5% y/y decline in 2020).”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tajikistan: Long-struggling banks finally liquidated

Serbia’s GDP to rise by more than 6% in 2021, central bank says

CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Kyrgyzstan’s gold grab

Data

Russia’s Watcom shopping index stages recovery in April and May, shopping only 10% below 2019 levels

Russia’s Watcom shopping index, which measures foot traffic in Moscow’s largest malls, started to show a stronger recovery between the middle of April and the middle of May, and is approaching levels not seen since 2019.

Foreign transfers to Moldovan households up 25% during pandemic

Transfers from abroad to Moldovan households soared to $1.63bn in the 12 months ending April 2021.

Polish industrial production continues flight in April against last year’s low base

Poland’s industrial production growth skyrocketed 44.5% year on year at constant prices in April 2021, in line with predictions for a sharp rise in activity compared to April 2020.

Polish PPI inflation growth picks up to 5.3% y/y in April

April reading marks the fourth consecutive expansion of the index after a 10-month streak of falls or zero growth in factory gate prices.

Serbia’s GDP to rise by more than 6% in 2021, central bank says

Serbia suffered the least impact from the coronacrisis in 2020, with its GDP declining by only 1%.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index stages recovery in April and May, shopping only 10% below 2019 levels
42 minutes ago
Foreign transfers to Moldovan households up 25% during pandemic
17 hours ago
Polish industrial production continues flight in April against last year’s low base
1 day ago
Polish PPI inflation growth picks up to 5.3% y/y in April
2 days ago
Serbia’s GDP to rise by more than 6% in 2021, central bank says
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    3 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    6 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    15 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    1 day ago
  5. Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo
    8 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    13 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    20 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    3 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    15 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss