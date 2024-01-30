Turkey sinks to lowest ever score on Corruption Perceptions Index

Turkey sinks to lowest ever score on Corruption Perceptions Index
When tens of thousands lost their lives in Turkey's earthquake catastrophe a year ago, the finger was pointed at officials said to have customarily taken bribes to allow construction companies to put up shoddy housing. / VoA, public domain
By bne IntelliNews January 30, 2024

Turkey has sunk to its lowest ever score on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), annually issued by watchdog Transparency International (TI) since 1995.

In the 2023 CPI rankings, Turkey placed 115th of 180 countries with a score of 34 points, down two points on its 2022 score. Turkey also dropped 14 places on the CPI table year on year. The CPI uses a points scale of 0 to 100, with 0 = highly corrupt and 100 = very clean, to rank countries according to their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

Since 2018, Turkey has been among a dozen countries experiencing a trend of substantial decline in its CPI outcomes.

Apart from Turkey, the other countries showing this trend are: El Salvador (31 points), Honduras (23), Liberia (25), Myanmar (20), Nicaragua (17), Sri Lanka (34), Venezuela (13), Argentina (37), Austria (71), Poland (54), and the United Kingdom (71).

“Turkey’s (34) steep decline of 8 points since 2015 is due to an overly dominant executive branch and few democratic checks and balances,” TI said.

It added: “Insufficient laws against corruption, reluctance to enforce these laws and lack of judicial independence stand in the way of progress. The tragic consequences of the February 2023 earthquake showed how the price of corruption is sometimes paid in human lives.”

After the catastrophic earthquake, officials were accused of customarily taking bribes to allow construction companies to build huge quantities of housing that, though built in a zone known to be vulnerable to massive earthquakes, was not sufficiently constructed to withstand significant tremors. Tens of thousands of people were killed when shoddy buildings collapsed almost instantly, with critics noting that many came down as if they were built with cards.

In late October, Turkey was ranked 117th oif 142 countries on the rule of law index published by the World Justice Project (WJP), dropping one place in comparison to last year.

Two months prior to that ranking, Turkey was informed that it had failed to secure removal from from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “grey list” on countries not doing enough to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

News

Ukraine hits a historic high in Transparency International annual Corruption Perceptions Index up three points to 36 out of 100

Ukraine reached a historic high in Transparency International annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in 2023, improving its score by three points to reach 36 out of a possible 100, according to the report released on January 30.

Hungary’s central bank opts for smaller-than-expected rate cut amid rising risks

MNB says risks surrounding global disinflation and volatility in international investor sentiment led the rate cut to be limited to 75bp.

Corruption Perception Index “paints troubling picture” of Central Asia

Though Uzbekistan is hailed as a “significant improver”, Transparency International says region as a whole struggling with “dysfunctional rule of law, rising authoritarianism and systemic corruption”.

Hungary remains most corrupt country in EU, Transparency International finds

Viktor Orban's government has made little effort to restore the rule of law and fight corruption, which are the preconditions to continue to enjoy EU funds.

Croatia’s Fortenova probes interest in sale of agricultural business

Funds from offloading agricultural businesses to reduce debt and finance investments in core areas.

