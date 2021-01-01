The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell fractionally in December to 48.0
Almost nine out of ten (88%) Russians say that 2020 was harder than 2019 and the worst year since the collapse of the Soviet Union
Russia’s manufacturing PMI recovers to 49.7 in December on hopes for a 2021 bounce-back
Ukrainian utility DTEK launches new green strategy
The decline of Ukraine’s industrial output slowed to 0.3% y/y in November
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy is the political disappointment of 2020
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bosnia wins procedural step in Tuzla TPP case
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s new government led by Florin Citu takes office
Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Download the pdf version
More...
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell fractionally in December to 48.0 from 48.2 in November, as Russia’s economic recovery from this year’s annus horribilis is still struggling to gather some momentum, Markit reported on December 31.
The services sector previously has been an engine of growth, fuelled partly by the explosion of online retail as Russia’s e-commerce booms. However, the lockdowns and return of stagnating real incomes, as well as both unemployment and inflation rises, have taken the wind out of the services sector, which has been one of the main victims of this year’s coronacrisis.
The services result comes two days after Markit released slightly better manufacturing PMI results. The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI for December was up at 49.7 in December from 46.3 in November.
Taken together, the IHS Markit Composite PMI Output Index improved slightly to 48.3 in December from 47.8 in November, but is still almost two points below the 50 no-change mark. In the upside-down world of 2020, manufacturing output has been doing better than services, which is a reflection of the underdeveloped nature of Russia’s economy, where manufacturing is still more important than services, the opposite of the more developed nations in Western Europe.
Outlook for 2021 remains uncertain
The prospects for 2021 are better, but much will depend on how the pandemic develops. On the one hand Russia was the first country in the world to start rolling out mass inoculations using the Sputnik V vaccine. The effort to produce enough vaccine to inoculate the entire 148mn strong population has been so big that industrial production got a boost in November, with the contraction posting a mild -2.6%, following the -5.5% contraction a month earlier, due to the ramp-up in the pharmaceutical sector.
With half a dozen vaccines being rolled out in the first quarter there is a chance for a snapback in 2021 as a year’s worth of pent-up demand is released.
On the other hand, the new more infectious variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) means infection rates could continue to rise rapidly in the first half of 2021. Russia’s public health system was already close to breaking point in December, with 16 regions running at 90% of bed capacity or more.
The coronavirus situation in Russia is continuing to deteriorate, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a meeting on December 30 of senior government officials and President Vladimir Putin. She admitted that the real number of infections in Russia was probably “three times higher” than the official numbers.
New data from the country's statistics agency, Rosstat, shows that during the first 11 months of 2020 there was an increase of more than 229,700 more deaths in Russia than during the same period in 2019. Golikova, who is in charge of the country's coronavirus response, said that "more than 81% of this increase in mortality over this period is due to COVID." That means 186,000 Russians died from coronavirus in these months, more than three times more than the previous official estimate of 55,000.
Service slowdown due to crisis
The latest services headline figure signalled a modest decline in business activity at Russian service providers in December. Anecdotal evidence suggested that the fall in output was due to subdued client demand and a further contraction in new sales, reports Markit.
“December PMI data signalled a further downturn in business activity across the Russian service sector. The pace of contraction remained only moderate, as the decline in new business eased,” Markit said in a press release. “At the same time, the rate of input price inflation was the second-fastest since March and marked overall. Despite weak client demand, firms partly passed on higher costs through the quickest rise in charges since April 2019. Meanwhile, output expectations improved to a four-month high amid hopes of an end to the pandemic.”
Service sector firms registered a third successive decrease in new business at the end of 2020, but the rate of decline softened to its slowest in the aforementioned sequence and was only moderate overall, according to Markit.
Similarly, the rate of contraction in new export sales eased from that seen in November. Foreign client demand remained notably weak, however, as new business from abroad fell at a pronounced pace.
Inflation has also spiked in the last quarter of 2020 and is expected to end the year at circa 4.8%, well over the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) target rate of 4%.
“Russian service providers registered a substantial rise in cost burdens again during December. Although the rate of input price inflation softened from that seen in the previous survey period, it was still the second-fastest since March,” Markit reports. “The marked rise in cost burdens was often linked to supplier price hikes and unfavourable exchange rate movements.”
The ruble sharply devalued over the summer due to a combination of the oil price shock in March and growing geopolitical risk of new harsh sanctions from the new Joe Biden US administration, which is now feeding through to push up inflation.
At the same time, selling prices rose at an accelerated pace despite customer demand falling further. The solid increase was commonly attributed to the partial pass-through of greater costs to clients. Moreover, the pace of charge inflation was the quickest since April 2019, says Markit.
But the prospects of a vaccine-induced snapback in 2021 continue to buoy confidence in the service sector, and firms were more upbeat regarding the outlook for output over the coming 12 months in December.
“Optimism was buoyed by hopes of an end to the pandemic and the release of pent-up demand once restrictions are eased. The degree of sentiment strengthened and was the highest since August, but it was still below the long-run series average (since 2001),” Markit said.
But the bounce-back is still probably six months away, and in the meantime firms are still struggling to maintain profitability and continue to cut staff. Russian service sector firms reduced their workforce numbers at a solid rate at the end of 2020. The rate of job shedding in December quickened slightly from that seen in November.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO