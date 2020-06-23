Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19

This summer has turned into the hottest since record-keeping began, as towns that are usually still blanketed by snow are experiencing a blazing heat wave, thanks to the escalating climate crisis.

Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle have soared to over 45C in the last few days – the hottest summer since records began

The effects of global warming have arrived in Russia and already causing problems. There was a massive oil spill in the Far Northern mining city of Norilsk earlier this year that was declared a federal emergency after a pipeline sank into the mud and broke. The accident, which will take decades to clean up, was blamed on melting permafrost, caused by unusually high temperatures.

A week later a once-in-1,000-year snow melt in the northern city of Murmansk caused a local hydropower station to be flooded. No damage was done, but the plant was put on emergency alert as water levels rose dramatically after snow at the nearby lake melted due to rising temperatures.

Scientists are becoming alarmed by the spike in temperatures in Russia this year. While temperatures are creeping up everywhere, those in Siberia have spiked dramatically.

The rising temperature in Russia threatens some of its most valuable real estate, as most of its oil and gas pipeline infrastructure is built over permafrost, bring the hydrocarbons to market from the inhospitable frozen interior. If the permafrost melts then much of this infrastructure could sink into a quagmire, causing tens of billions of dollars of damage.

Several settlements, many of them built in Soviet times to house workers at mines throughout Russia’s vast hinterland to exploit its natural resources treasure, could also sink into the mud, as many buildings are standing on piles drilled into the permafrost and will collapse if the ground melts.

Russia has recently signed off on the Paris Accord and has started to think about measures to combat the climate crisis, but as bne IntelliNews reported in “the Cost of Carbon in Russia”, its actions so far are half-hearted and the Kremlin has set itself easy goals that won’t result in much change or cost.

And the melting of the permafrost will not just threaten Russia’s economic interests but could cause a catastrophic one-time change to the atmosphere that would send temperatures up by several degrees overnight, with unpredictable consequences.

One trillion tonnes of prehistoric carbon dioxide have been trapped in the permafrost since the time of the dinosaurs that scientists say could suddenly be released all in one go if the average temperature of the ground in Russia’s taiga rises above 0C. Currently the average temperature of the ground in the massive tracts of the taiga east of the Ural mountains is -3C, but scientists say it is rising by about 1C a decade and the irreversible release of pre-historical CO2 is still three decades away.

However, this year’s heat wave suggests the process of heating up the frozen ground might be happening faster than expected.

Currently, the only effort to slow down the warming of the permafrost is being carried out independently of the government by the father and son team of Sergey and Nikita Zimov, who live in Novosibirsk in Siberia.

They have set up a park and are trying to bring deer and elk to the park as the animals trample the snow, packing it down, which forms an isolating layer over the permafrost and prevents it from warming as quickly.

However, their work is confined to the Pleistocene Park, a 14,000-hectare reserve near Chersky in Siberia founded by the elder Zimov 19 years ago and is only a tiny fraction of the permafrost fields that stretch almost half way round the planet.

To work, the Zimovs say they need 20 large beasts per square kilometre, which would entail millions of deer, moose and elks being imported into the region. Most of the animals that the Zimovs have brought to their park so far have either died or escaped. So far their herd consists of a total of 70 animals.