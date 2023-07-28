Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment

Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment
Sunwoda plans to build its first European plant in Nyiregyhaza, northern Hungary.
By bne IntelliNews July 28, 2023

One of the world's leading lithium-ion battery producers, Sunwoda, will build its first European plant in Nyiregyhaza, northern Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced on July 27.

The HUF580bn (€1.53bn) project is the largest investment in Hungary in 2023 and the third which exceeds the €1bn value. In the initial phase, the company will invest HUF93bn, which will create "several thousand" jobs.

Szijjarto noted that competition to host the investment "was extremely fierce" and pitted Hungary against a number of other countries known for their automotive industries.

Sunwoda has seven manufacturing facilities in China and India. It posted RMB52.1bn (€6.6bn) in revenue, up 40% from 2021, and net profit rose 16% to RMB1bn.

After the Chinese company’s entrance in Hungary, five out of the world's top ten electric battery manufacturers with a combined 49.4% share of the global market, will be present in Hungary, according to Szijjarto.

Hungary ranks fourth globally in electric vehicle battery production, and with the completion of new investments in the pipeline, the country will move up to second place, he said earlier.

Electric vehicle batteries have become Hungary's number one export product over the past 1-1.5 years, as the government has gone to great lengths to attract Asian manufacturers to the country. Szijjarto argued earlier that German carmakers were lobbying for Chinese suppliers to come to Hungary.

Chinese CATL, the world's leading battery maker, is building a 100 GWh plant in the eastern Hungary city of Debrecen from a €7.34bn investment, one of the largest greenfield investments in Europe. The government offered €800mn in grants, tax breaks, and infrastructural support for the project.

Szijjarto attempted to alleviate worries regarding the environmental consequences of the investment. The factory's water needs will be supplied from purified wastewater and electricity needs will be covered by solar energy.

The country’s eastern region is becoming a hub for EV battery manufacturing. Sector peer, South Korea’s W-Scope broke ground on a €720mn battery separator plant in October in the same industrial park where Sunwoda is building its new factory.

The government expects that new production sites located in the eastern region with jobless rates above the national average could suck up the local labour force. Analysts warned that even with low-skilled jobs offered, companies will have trouble filling the posts without foreign workers. Parliament relaxed the labour rule for third-country citizens in the spring.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged in a recent speech that Hungary will need 500,000 new workers in the next couple of years to meet the needs of new factories. By the end of 2030, Hungary's active labour force will shrink by 300,000 due to failing demographics.

Hungary’s nationalist leader is now talking about the need for importing workers from abroad, which is in sharp contrast with the xenophobic anti-migrant policy pursued by his government over the past few years.

The arrival of foreign workers has sparked conflicts in the small spa town of Hajduszobszlo, 20km southwest of Debrecen, a Fidesz stronghold. Locals are angry because many foreign guest workers are coming to the town to find rental properties.

The town’s mayor fears for the city's tourism. Responding to growing criticism of locals, in a Facebook post, which has since been deleted, he asked citizens to "report any cases where they see or suspect guest workers staying".

"I will disclose the names of individuals who are hosting guest workers," he wrote

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEMETHY: Comparing the SME sector of Hungary with the Visegrad Four and EU

Hungary’s central bank continues monetary easing in July

Poland leads “frontline five” charge to keep restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports beyond September deadline

News

Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative

Putin stated that Russia had the ability to “fill in the gap left by the withdrawal of the Ukrainian grain from the global market, either by selling its grain or by transferring it for free to the neediest countries in Africa”.

Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border

Poland has been eyeing the 418-kilometre-long border with Belarus with extra vigilance since the relocation of the Wagner mercenary group from Russia.

Turkey’s new central bank chief applauded for hiking inflation forecast to ‘realistic’ 58% from 22%

Ex-Wall Street banker brought in to help get Turkey on to more conventional economic tracks also vows to continue pushing up rates.

Nato warns Russia poses escalation risks in Bulgaria’s Black Sea economic zone

Russia’s new warning area in the Black Sea is within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

Bulgaria’s government sets new target dates for Schengen and Eurozone entry

Sofia aims to join the Schengen area by end-2023 and the Eurozone by January 2025.

Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
4 hours ago
Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
5 hours ago
Turkey’s new central bank chief applauded for hiking inflation forecast to ‘realistic’ 58% from 22%
11 hours ago
Nato warns Russia poses escalation risks in Bulgaria’s Black Sea economic zone
15 hours ago
Bulgaria’s government sets new target dates for Schengen and Eurozone entry
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    2 days ago
  2. US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions
    7 days ago
  3. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    4 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. US hits Kudrin, Tinkoff in co-ordinated Russia sanctions strike
    6 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    11 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    2 days ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss