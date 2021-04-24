Slovenia’s sentiment indicator increased slightly m/m in April

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator was 0.2 of a percentage point (pp) higher at the monthly level and 36.9 pp higher at the annual level, the statistics office said on April 23.

The sentiment indicator was 0.5 pp above the long-term average.

The monthly change of Slovenia's sentiment indicator was positively influenced by the confidence indicators in retail trade (by 0.8 pp), in services (by 0.2 pp) and in construction (by 0.1 pp).

This was almost offset by the negative influence of the confidence indicators in manufacturing (by 0.5 pp) and among consumers (by 0.4 pp).



At an annual level, all five components of the sentiment indicator had a positive influence: the confidence indicator in manufacturing by 18.8 pp, in services by 11.2 pp, among consumers by 2.9 pp, in construction by 2.2 pp, and in retail trade by 1.8 pp.