Slovenia’s industrial production up 9.9% y/y in January

Slovenia’s industrial production expanded by an annual 9.9% in January, decelerating from a 11.9% y/y increase a month earlier, according to statistical office data released on March 10.

Output in the key manufacturing sector increased in January by 7.3% y/y, while in the mining and quarrying sector output soared by 41.3% y/y.

In electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it rose by 29.4% y/y.

Month on month, industrial production edged up by 0.1% in January, slowing from a 1.1% y/y increase in December.

Month on month, industrial production was lower in manufacturing and in mining and quarrying, by 0.9% and by 0.6%, respectively, while in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, it was 17.8% higher.

The total turnover in industry was higher at the monthly level by 3%. It grew in both the domestic and non-domestic market by 10.3% and by 2.1%, respectively.

Year on year, turnover in industry jumped 19.1% in January.