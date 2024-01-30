Serbia to produce kamikaze drones as it ramps up military capacity

Serbia to produce kamikaze drones as it ramps up military capacity
Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic examines weapons and military equipment at the Topcider barracks. / Serbia presidency
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 30, 2024

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed on January 30 his plans for the Serbian army to acquire a substantial quantity of domestically produced kamikaze drones by the end of the year, as part of plans to boost the army capacities.

Vucic stressed the importance of a strong national defense, asserting that in today's global conditions, a robust army is vital for preserving the sovereignty and integrity of a country.

"As the only militarily neutral country in the region — one that does not pose a threat to anyone, yet has had its territorial integrity threatened — we must be fully prepared,” Vucic stated.

Responding to a journalist's question about Serbia's military preparations, Vucic said: "In the modern world, as you can see, the madness continues every day, and you don't know when it will stop. And I am afraid that it will get worse. With what we are doing, we are protecting our country."

Speaking during a display of weapons and military equipment at the Topcider barracks, Vucic spoke of the commitment to producing drones domestically.

The president outlined that the acquisition of new weapons necessitates the training of new soldiers, and as part of this initiative, the Serbian army will establish new units dedicated to operating drones within armored units.

Vucic highlighted the global interest in Serbia's Lazar 3 advanced armored personnel carrier. He also disclosed that funds for 701 weapons systems have been secured, with plans to find funds for an additional 853 systems from the domestic industry, according to news agency Tanjug.

As reported by broadcaster RTS, Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said that Serbia will respond "appropriately" to the recent military agreement between Turkey and Kosovo. Vucevic criticised Nato's cooperation with Kosovo's security forces and highlighted Serbia's commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity.

On January 29, Kosovo's Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci announced that Kosovo has signed a framework military agreement with Turkey, signaling a commitment to enhance military cooperation across various dimensions.

Vucevic also announced the Serbian Armed Forces' commitment to initiate the procedure to bring back military service.

He said that an official analysis with arguments would be submitted to Vucic by May, awaiting political support from the new government and the parliament for a decision on this matter. Vucevic acknowledged that such a process cannot commence overnight and will require careful consideration.

On January 4, Serbia's defence ministry called for the country to reintroduce compulsory military service in light of escalating tensions in the Balkans. The ministry's statement suggests the potential introduction of a service period lasting up to four months, aiming to bolster the defense capabilities of the Serbian army.

Ukraine hits a historic high in Transparency International annual Corruption Perceptions Index up three points to 36 out of 100

Ukraine reached a historic high in Transparency International annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in 2023, improving its score by three points to reach 36 out of a possible 100, according to the report released on January 30.

Hungary’s central bank opts for smaller-than-expected rate cut amid rising risks

MNB says risks surrounding global disinflation and volatility in international investor sentiment led the rate cut to be limited to 75bp.

Corruption Perception Index “paints troubling picture” of Central Asia

Though Uzbekistan is hailed as a “significant improver”, Transparency International says region as a whole struggling with “dysfunctional rule of law, rising authoritarianism and systemic corruption”.

Turkey sinks to lowest ever score on Corruption Perceptions Index

Country has few democratic checks and balances, insufficient laws against corruption and a reluctance to enforce such laws, says Transparency International.

Hungary remains most corrupt country in EU, Transparency International finds

Viktor Orban's government has made little effort to restore the rule of law and fight corruption, which are the preconditions to continue to enjoy EU funds.

