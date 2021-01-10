Serbia to launch talks with IMF on new reform programme

Serbia to launch talks with IMF on new reform programme
By bne IntelliNews January 10, 2021

Serbia will launch talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new reform programme by the end of January after successfully completing the previous one, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said on January 9.

The country inked an agreement with the IMF on a Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), which provides policy advice but no IMF financing, back in July 2018. It expires at the end of January.

On January 8, the IMF completed the fifth and final review of the programme, praising Serbia for its macroeconomic policy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in 2020 and projecting robust growth in 2021.

Serbia weathered the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic better than most of its peers from Southeast Europe and the broader Central and Eastern Europe region. According to the IMF, Serbia’s GDP should expand by 5% in 2021 after contracting by just 1.5% in 2020. Unlike some other countries from the Western Balkans, Serbia did not turn to the IMF for financial support during the coronacrisis, opting instead to cover its financing needs through local and international debt issues. 

“The policy programme has facilitated macroeconomic and financial stability, while advancing an ambitious reform agenda to foster rapid growth, job creation, and improved living standards. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, program priorities shifted to supporting the economy and people through the crisis,” the IMF said in a statement on January 8.

Sebastian Sosa, the IMF’s resident representative in Belgrade, noted that Belgrade’s fiscal package was among the largest in emerging Europe. 

“Policy measures — including monetary policy support and a large fiscal package worth about 9% of GDP — have played an important role in supporting the economy,” the IMF said. However, it warned that the hike in coronavirus infection rates in Serbia and its major trading partners since the autumn could negatively impact the nascent recovery.

Serbia’s fiscal deficit in 2021, which is planned at 3% of GDP, should help the country to return its public debt to declining path, while also creating enough space to support the recovery, including through higher public investments.

On the other hand, the IMF warned that increases in public sector wages should be limited and pension increases are expected to follow the agreed Swiss formula.

Sosa pointed out that some planned reforms were delayed by the focus on responding to the pandemic last year. “[R]eforms to strengthen the governance of state-owned enterprises and to develop capital markets were delayed, and public employment and public wage reforms have not yet been implemented,” he said, adding, however, that, “good progress has been made in modernising tax administration, strengthening public investment frameworks, and monitoring and managing fiscal risks, although further efforts are needed.”

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption

SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska

Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits

News

Hungarian government remains silent after Capitol riots

Opposition leaders question whether Prime Minister Viktor Orban would also refuse to concede power peacefully and whether there are any checks and balances left to stop him.

Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism

Russia and Kazakhstan won a concession from OPEC to increase production in the coming months at the expense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which remains concerned that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will depress demand in 2021.

Turkish hotels in fire sale

Reports of “panic” in virus-devastated tourism industry with hotel owners worried they’ll lose their businesses to the banks.

Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister

Moscow returned the 300-year-old icon after Ukrainian officials warned it could have been stolen by mercenaries in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Luhansk.

World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021

Recovery hinges on an effective rollout of coronavirus vaccines, averting further surges in cases that would threaten a rise in social and geopolitical tensions.

Hungarian government remains silent after Capitol riots
2 days ago
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
2 days ago
Turkish hotels in fire sale
4 days ago
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
4 days ago
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    5 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: The storm of the US’ Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House in 1993 was
    1 day ago
  3. Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
    7 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
    18 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
    1 month ago
  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    28 days ago
  3. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    30 days ago
  4. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    5 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss