Serbia and Kosovo agree to restore railway, motorway links

Serbia and Kosovo signed two important documents to create railway and motorway links between the two countries on February 14.

The new agreements were signed a few weeks after Belgrade and Pristina agreed to resume direct flights between two capitals for the first time in more than two decades.

The transport deals come after a period during which the already strained relations between the two countries worsened after Kosovo’s previous government led by Ramush Haradinaj imposed 100% tariffs on Serbian products in November 2018 for political reasons.

“A great step towards reaching a final peace agreement between the two countries! Kosovo and Serbia have agreed to create rail and motorway links in a huge diplomatic step for the region," Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci said in a tweet.

Thaci attended the signing, during the Munich Security Conference, together with his Serbian peer Aleksandar Vucic in the presence of US presidential special envoy Richard Grenell.

Vucic emphasised that the documents are very important because they enable freedom of movement of goods, capital, services and people, according to the government statement.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but is still not recognised by Belgrade.