Sabotage suspected as gas leaks reported at both Nord Stream 1 and 2

Sabotage suspected as gas leaks reported at both Nord Stream 1 and 2
Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 & 2 have sprung leaks, leading some to suspect either a Ukrainian special operation or a Russian black flag scam, but Europe is unlikely to get any more gas from either pipeline this winter. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 27, 2022

Natural gas leaks have now been reported at both Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, and while the reasons are unclear, the fact that both pipelines should suffer such incidents on the same day has prompted speculation of sabotage.

What we know

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) reported on September 26 that it had been informed of a major drop in pressure at Nord Stream 2. The agency said its “preliminary assessment indicates that a leak has occurred from one of the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Danish area south-east of Dueodde at Bornholm … from where natural gas is leaking.” The Danish Maritime Agency has told ships to avoid the area. German authorities have also said they are investigating the issue.

Nord Stream 2 was never brought into operation, as Germany halted the pipeline’s certification process in late February in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, days before Moscow launched its all-out invasion. The pipeline was nevertheless filled with gas last year as part of preparations for its launch.

Meanwhile, the Nord Stream 1 operating company said on September 26 that it had recorded a pressure drop, and was investigating the cause. In statements to Russian media the following day, the operator said that the destruction caused to the pipeline system was “unprecedented,” and that it was unclear how long it would take to fix. The Swedish Maritime Administration also confirmed on September 27 that leaks had occurred at Nord Stream 1 as well as Nord Stream 2.

Nord Stream 1 indefinitely shut down gas flows on September 5, with Gazprom citing technical difficulties relating to problems getting equipment repaired overseas because of Western sanctions. Gazprom had been curtailing its gas flow since June, and before its closure, it was operating at only 20% of its 55 bcm per year capacity.

The fact that there was little expectation that Nord Stream 1 would return to operation helps explain why the market’s reaction to the leaks was mute. Futures contracts at the Dutch TTF hub rose by only around 5% at the market’s opening on September 27, reaching €183/MWh by around 08:30 GMT. This followed a decline of around 6% on the previous day.

Causes?

Gazprom has not commented on the matter. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on September 27 that sabotage could not be ruled out. "No option can be ruled out right now," he said, according to Reuters, adding that Moscow was very concerned with the situation, which would need a prompt investigations given the implications for the energy security of the "entire continent."

And there are no official claims that the pipelines were sabotaged. However, a report by German media group Tagesspiegel cited sources as saying that the government in Berlin was considering sabotage as the likely cause.

“We can’t imagine a scenario that isn’t a targeted attack,” a source familiar with the federal government’s assessment said, according to the newspaper. “Everything speaks against a coincidence.” Significant gas leaks along pipelines are rare, especially for modern ones like Nord Stream 1 and 2. The two pipelines leave the Russian shore at different points, using different infrastructure, making it seemingly unlikely that a technical problem further up the gas stream could have caused the simultaneous leakages.

The incidents come after Russia’s security services notably claimed on September 22 that they had successfully thwarted a planned Ukrainian attack at an oil and gas infrastructure site that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe. Ukraine has denied this. Russian security services did not specify which piece of infrastructure had been targeted, but the only route for Russian energy to both Turkey and Europe is the TurkStream pipeline. Like Nord Stream 1 and 2, it was built largely to allow Russia to bypass the Ukrainian gas transit system, reducing its reliance on Kyiv.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea

BRUEGEL: National policies to shield consumers from rising energy prices

Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit

News

Mobilisation chaos continues, ahead of Russian border closure

Scenes of chaos in Russia’s poorest regions have filled social media as police in Russia’s poorest republics such as Dagestan, Buryatia and Yakutia try to round up conscripts for the front line in Ukraine.

Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea

Pressure fell in both branches of the Nord Stream gas pipeline from the giant Russian Yamal Arctic gas fields to Germany during the evening of September 26, reportedly due to a leak.

Romania's Chimcomplex fires 20% of its workforce as high gas price impacts it business

Romania’s largest chemical group Chimcomplex is one of the top natural gas consumers in the country.

Lukashenko declares “no mobilisation” in Belarus as Minsk once again switches tactics

Lukashenko has declared that Belarus will not conduct a mobilisation such as Russia's, and in recent days, statements by Lukashenko and Belarus' foreign minister indicate an attempt at a new tactic from Minsk.

Czech elections show steady rise of far right and populists

Populist ANO party of former premier Andrej Babis comes first in eight of 13 regional capitals but was only second in the two largest, Prague and Brno.

Mobilisation chaos continues, ahead of Russian border closure
1 hour ago
Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
5 hours ago
Romania's Chimcomplex fires 20% of its workforce as high gas price impacts it business
5 hours ago
Lukashenko declares “no mobilisation” in Belarus as Minsk once again switches tactics
22 hours ago
Czech elections show steady rise of far right and populists
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    6 days ago
  2. Russians and Ukrainians pile into Turkish real estate market
    2 months ago
  3. Azerbaijani offensive leaves Armenia shaken
    3 days ago
  4. Russia to hold referendum in Luhansk and Donetsk, paving the way for possible annexation
    6 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: Europe's energy crisis in charts
    5 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    6 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    14 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    27 days ago
  4. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    25 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss