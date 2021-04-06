Russian services PMI jumps to seven-month high in March

Russian services PMI jumps to seven-month high in March
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index jumped to a seven-month high of 55.8 in March, up from 52.2 in February. Combined, the IHS Markit Russia Composite PMI Output Index posted 54.6 in March, up from 52.6 in February
By bne IntelliNews April 6, 2021

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index jumped to a seven-month high of 55.8 in March, up from 52.2 in February, the consultants said in a press release on April 4.  

“The March PMI data indicated a faster rise in business activity across the Russia service sector. The upturn in output was the strongest since August 2020 and largely driven by a quicker increase in new orders,” Markit said. “The expansion in client demand came from both domestic and foreign customers, as new business from abroad rose at the sharpest pace since October 2019. Price pressures remained historically elevated, however. Cost burdens rose at the steepest rate since the VAT hike in January 2019, with firms seeking to pass on higher input prices to customers through a sharp rise in charges.”  

The uptick in services follows on from a slow expansion of the manufacturing PMI released the previous week that showed a slowing in March, but still registered 51.1, down slightly from 51.5 in February, but still above the 50 no-change mark.  

Combined, the IHS Markit Russia Composite PMI Output Index posted 54.6 in March, up from 52.6 in February, to signal the steepest rise in private sector business activity since August 2020.

The service sector has been badly hurt by the coronacrisis but as the infection rates in Russia plummet and life slowly returns to normal the sector is enjoying a strong bounce-back. Service providers boosted their workforce numbers at the fastest pace since November 2019 amid greater new sales.

March data indicated a solid rise in new business across the Russian service sector. The expansion was the fastest since August 2020, with panellists stating that greater demand from existing clients, alongside the acquisition of new customers, supported sales growth.

At the same time, foreign client demand ticked higher. The upturn in new export orders was the first in over a year and the sharpest since October 2019. Some companies noted that the rise was linked to the release of new products and business lines.

Cost burdens faced by Russian service providers increased markedly in March. The rise in input prices was often attributed to higher supplier costs amid shortages and delays, and unfavourable exchange rate movements. Moreover, the rate of cost inflation was the fastest since January 2019, the period immediately following the hike in VAT.

As a result, companies raised their selling prices at a sharper rate at the end of the first quarter. Stronger demand conditions also allowed firms to pass on a greater proportion of the increase in cost burdens to clients. The rate of charge inflation was steep overall and the quickest since the opening month of 2019.

Finally, service providers were strongly upbeat in their expectations regarding business activity over the coming year, despite confidence easing to a three-month low. Optimism was attributed to hopes of a substantial economic recovery once coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions are lifted.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Official inflation bumps up to 16.2%

Turkish manufacturing expansion hindered by raw material sourcing difficulties PMI survey shows

Rosstat revises 2020 GDP contraction to milder 3% y/y, 4Q20 data points to strong recovery momentum

Data

Turkish manufacturing expansion hindered by raw material sourcing difficulties PMI survey shows

Inflationary pressures in industry were exacerbated by currency weakness, even ahead of lira’s latest plunge.

CEE reels as third wave of COVID-19 breaks

A third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping through Emerging Europe. While Russia is expecting to reach herd immunity in the next two months, most other countries of the region have only just started their mass immunisation programmes.

Rosstat revises 2020 GDP contraction to milder 3% y/y, 4Q20 data points to strong recovery momentum

Russia’s economy fared much better in the last quarter of last year than expected, according to the state statistics agency's revised figures released on April 1.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI recovery slows in March, but still in the black

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI recovery slowed in March, but still registered 51.1, down slightly from 51.5 in February, but still above the 50 no-change mark.

Poland’s CPI surprises with jump of 3.2% y/y in March, flash estimate shows

Earlier speculation of a rate cut is all but gone now in the context of what appears an incoming period of fast growth of the CPI.

Turkish manufacturing expansion hindered by raw material sourcing difficulties PMI survey shows
11 hours ago
CEE reels as third wave of COVID-19 breaks
2 days ago
Rosstat revises 2020 GDP contraction to milder 3% y/y, 4Q20 data points to strong recovery momentum
3 days ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI recovery slows in March, but still in the black
4 days ago
Poland’s CPI surprises with jump of 3.2% y/y in March, flash estimate shows
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    7 days ago
  2. China’s water use threatens Kazakhstan’s other big lake
    5 days ago
  3. Coronavirus re-erupts in Turkey
    5 days ago
  4. FPRI BMB Ukraine: Donbas tensions rising
    5 days ago
  5. Montenegro asks EU for help to repay Chinese motorway loan
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    7 days ago
  3. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    1 month ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    29 days ago
  5. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss