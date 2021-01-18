Romanian construction companies' activity slows in November after intense 2020

Romania's construction work index increased by 7.8% y/y in November, a robust growth yet relatively slower than in the previous months of the year.

On average, the index had advanced by 18% y/y in January-October.

For the January-November period, the annual growth eased slightly to 16.7%.

The non-residential construction sector, which contracted by 1.7% year-on-year, caused the slowdown in November. In contrast, the residential sector activity boasted one of the strongest annual growth rates in recent months: 21.5%.

The civil engineering activity remains volatile (+9.8% in November, half the 19.8% advance in October but three times the 3% advance in August) as it depends on the budget's resources that are relatively scarce at this moment.