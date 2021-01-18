Romanian construction companies' activity slows in November after intense 2020

Romanian construction companies' activity slows in November after intense 2020
By bne IntelliNews January 18, 2021

Romania's construction work index increased by 7.8% y/y in November, a robust growth yet relatively slower than in the previous months of the year.

On average, the index had advanced by 18% y/y in January-October.

For the January-November period, the annual growth eased slightly to 16.7%.

The non-residential construction sector, which contracted by 1.7% year-on-year, caused the slowdown in November. In contrast, the residential sector activity boasted one of the strongest annual growth rates in recent months: 21.5%.

The civil engineering activity remains volatile (+9.8% in November, half the 19.8% advance in October but three times the 3% advance in August) as it depends on the budget's resources that are relatively scarce at this moment.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2021 Romania

Romania’s central bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%

Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn

Data

75% of Montenegrins want EU membership

Support for EU accession has increase significantly compared to 2019 when about 66% of citizens were in favour shows survey commissioned by EU delegation to Montenegro.

North Macedonia's manufacturing confidence indicator down by 8.5 pp y/y in December

Confidence remains low compared to 2019, but current volume of production orders and expectations for coming months are more favourable than in November.

Romania’s industrial recovery paused in November

Romania's industrial production index edged down by 0.6% m/m in November after six months of recovery.

Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020

Strongest drop in demand was in the service sector, but partly offset by higher demand for occupations related to the pandemic and post-earthquake reconstruction.

Ukraine’s international reserves end 2020 at $18.1bn, up 20% y/y

The net international reserves of Ukraine as of January 1 amounted to $18.1bn, which is 19% more than at the beginning of December 2020 ($15.2bn), Head of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Bohdan Danylyshyn said.

75% of Montenegrins want EU membership
21 hours ago
North Macedonia's manufacturing confidence indicator down by 8.5 pp y/y in December
2 days ago
Romania’s industrial recovery paused in November
4 days ago
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
4 days ago
Ukraine’s international reserves end 2020 at $18.1bn, up 20% y/y
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    8 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    5 days ago
  3. German state creates foundation to circumvent US sanctions on Nord Stream 2
    9 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
    5 days ago
  5. Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    8 days ago
  2. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    12 days ago
  3. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    20 days ago
  4. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    1 month ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    5 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss