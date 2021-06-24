Romanian aluminium smelter Alro borrows $40mn from BSTDB to improve energy efficiency

By bne IntelliNews June 24, 2021

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) announced that it is providing a $40mn corporate loan to Romanian aluminium producer Alro, part of Vimetco Group, for its capital investment programme.

The seven-year loan will be used primarily for improving the company’s energy management performance as well as high value-added production capacity.

The project’s total cost amounts to around $95mn, to be also financed by Romanian and international commercial banks.

“Supporting responsible ESG investment is our priority goal as a regional development bank. We are delighted to see our long-term client introducing energy efficiency measures and environmentally sustainable practices that are in line with the Romanian government’s policy priorities. Given the positive outlook for the economy, we believe the company will be able to meet increased domestic demand and bring substantial development impact to the Romanian economy including job creation, export promotion and increased revenues for the state budget,” said Dmitry Pankin, BSTDB president.

“We run a responsible business and the significant investments made in projects aiming to protect the environment by reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency and optimise the use of resources are proofs of our progress in this direction. This new agreement represents a recognition of our efforts and we are delighted to continue the partnership with BSTDB, an active supporter of our sustainable projects and businesses.”, said Marian Nastase, Alro chairman.

Since 2005, the BSTDB has provided a total of $120mn financing in support of Alro group’s development. Alro is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, with an installed annual production capacity of 265,000 tonnes of electrolytic aluminium, 35,000 tonnes of recycled aluminium and 335,000 tonnes of cast aluminium.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Association of anti-money laundering specialists launches Eurasia chapter

An Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) Eurasia Chapter has been launched in a bid to curtail regional exposure to trade-based money laundering and other financial ... more

EBRD and ADB provide $110mn for Tajik power utility

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are providing a financial package of $110mn to Tajikistan’s Shabakahoi ... more

EBRD aims to finance Al Dahra’s expansion in Romania and Serbia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will decide on July 21 whether to extend two loans with a total amount of €54mn to companies in the Al Dahra group of companies, a ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 months ago
  2. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    1 day ago
  3. EU reaches deal on sectoral Belarus economic sanctions
    3 days ago
  4. Armenia: June 20 election preview
    4 days ago
  5. Moscow introduces mandatory coronavirus vaccination
    6 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    1 month ago
  2. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    23 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    1 month ago
  5. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss