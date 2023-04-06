Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January

Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews April 6, 2023

 

Romania’s public debt climbed by RON27.6bn (€5.6bn) during January to RON695bn (€141.2bn) at the end of the month, as the country issued FX bonds twice during the first month of the year, the finance ministry announced

The two issues were supposed to allow the government to take a break from tapping the foreign market – but the disappointing budget execution in the first quarter of the year may force it to change its plans.

Samurai bonds remain an option, though rather a remote one because of the legal details that have to be tackled before issuing debt on the Japanese market. 

Following the repeated FX bond issues, the debt to GDP ratio thus increased by 2pp to 49.2% at the end of January, from 47.2% at the end of 2022.

The ratio will probably be revised slightly downward after Q1 GDP is released and the rolling four-quarter GDP figure is updated.

However, the country’s public debt advanced substantially during January,  in absolute terms, as the government took advantage of investor sentiment and replenished the Treasury’s buffer by €2bn and $4bn.

Industrial prices lose momentum for sixth consecutive month in Romania

