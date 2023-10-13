Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance

Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 13, 2023

Industrial production in Romania (seasonally adjusted) edged down by 0.4% in August, marking a 5.8% y/y annual decline and an even steeper deterioration of 6.2% y/y in the core manufacturing sector, the statistics office INS announced.

The statistics office announced a combined 5.1% y/y decline for the ytd (January-August) industrial production (-4.6% y/y in the manufacturing sector) and bne IntelliNews calculated that the 12-month rolling industrial output decline steepened to 4.4% y/y (-3.4% y/y for manufacturing) from 4.0% in the month before. 

A couple of industries keep posting positive performances, primarily the automobile industry, which boasted an 8.1% y/y advance in the rolling 12-month period. The manufacturing of optical and electronic devices, mainly car parts, surged by 9.4% y/y. Outside the automotive sector, medicines production (+2.5% y/y) and oil services (+3.9% y/y) demonstrated positive growth as well.

Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Romania's 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

ING analysts say inflation "sticker than expected" as price pressures exceed estimates in most categories.

Romania's 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts
23 hours ago
