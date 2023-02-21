Romania’s construction activity intensifies in Q4

Romania’s construction activity intensifies in Q4
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 21, 2023

Romanian construction companies’ gross output, in comparable prices, surged by nearly 22% y/y in the last quarter of 2022, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The increase in building companies’ activity accelerated from 16% y/y in Q3 and contributed to the year’s overall 13% y/y performance. 

The increasingly restrictive lending terms (rising interest rates) put a cap on the buoyant residential market segment in the last three quarters of 2022 but the monetary tightening had no visible effects on the segments of non-residential buildings and civil engineering.

In fact, both these two segments gained momentum, particularly in the second half of the year when they advanced by 26% y/y each.

In contrast, the output in the residential segment inched up by a mere 1% y/y in H2.

The hopes for further economic growth are partly linked to this sector, where the projects are supposed to flourish thanks to the Resilience Facility money and other funds from the European Union’s budget.

The workforce is turning into a significant constraint but the capacity of the companies to undertake multiple projects may also prevent the development of the projects at full speed.

Although this is not so visible in first-tier cities, where major projects are still under construction, the residential segment is likely to remain muted for a while at least this year.

This will benefit the logistics, industrial and civil engineering segments that thus can absorb more resources and undertake projects with a higher multiplication factor and stronger impact on further economic growth.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European gas prices slump to 18-month low

Gas prices fall further on record 64% full European gas tanks

Romanian startup Soleadify raises $6mn to scale up AI-powered global company database

Data

The New START Treaty's effect on nuclear warhead deployment

The New START missile treaty (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was signed by the United States and Russia in 2010 and brought into force from February 2011. And it was very effective.

Gas prices fall further on record 64% full European gas tanks

Gas reserves in Europe's underground storage facilities (UGS) have dropped to 69bn cubic meters and are 63.7% full as of February 22, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) reports.

Moldova’s public debt leaps up by €180mn in January

Further increase after Moldova's public debt surged by €800mn in 2022, the second-steepest advance ever.

Russia's budget deficit widens as oil prices fall and military spending rises

Russia to export 50-60mn tonnes of grain in 2023 agricultural year

Russia will increase grain exports to 55-60mn tonnes by the end of the current agricultural year, President Vladimir Putin said during his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21.

The New START Treaty's effect on nuclear warhead deployment
4 hours ago
Gas prices fall further on record 64% full European gas tanks
4 hours ago
Moldova’s public debt leaps up by €180mn in January
4 hours ago
Russia's budget deficit widens as oil prices fall and military spending rises
1 day ago
Russia to export 50-60mn tonnes of grain in 2023 agricultural year
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. 4,000 Islamic State fighters gathered near Afghanistan border with Tajikistan says Kremlin officer
    7 days ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    29 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss