Prices of bread and flour products in Kosovo jump by up to 50%

Prices of bread and flour products in Kosovo jump by up to 50%
By bne IntelliNews October 26, 2021

Prices of bread and flour products in Kosovo jumped by 40-50% as of October 25, making people to complain and urging government to take measures, local media reported.

In the capital of Pristina and other cities, half a kilo of bread is being sold for €0.5, broadcaster RTK reported.

The bakers explained that the rise of bread prices came after the price of flour increased from €30 to €45 per 100kg and was affected by prices on the international market.

RTK cited some citizens as saying that the huge increase of prices of bread and other basic food products, such as vegetables, dairy products, oil and sugar is alarming and the government should take urgent measures

Meanwhile, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that the rise in prices is linked with developments in the countries from which Kosovo imports products.

According to him, the fact that Kosovo’s imports are higher than exports makes the country's economy more easily affected by price changes in other countries.

"I believe that on the one hand it has to do with energy, on the other hand it is due to the fact that Kosovo, as a country that imports a lot, is very fragile regarding fluctuations in foreign markets,” Kurti was cited by RTK.

According to statistics office data, Kosovo’s annual inflation speeded up further to 4.9% in September, after consumer prices rose 4.7% y/y a month earlier and 3.5% in July.

In neighbouring Albania, protests were held in early October sparked by PM Edi Rama’s warning about the energy crisis in the country, as prices of oil and electricity rose on international markets. Albanian protesters appealed to the government to take action to bring prices down, as well as to lower taxes. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

wiiw hikes 2021 CEE growth forecast to 5.4%

Kosovan police clash with Serbs in Mitrovica in anti-smuggling operation

Rooting out corruption proves a tough job in North Macedonia

Data

Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months

Oil output fell 3.4% y/y but ore mining grew 15%.

Slovak unemployment rate at 7.09% in September

Unemployment down by 0.28 percentage points month-on-month.

Polish industrial production eases growth to 8.8% y/y in September

Data shows the strength of Polish industry and its resilience to bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and intermediate goods.

Ukraine GDP increases 2.9% in 8M21, ministry estimates

Ukraine’s real GDP increased 2.9% y/y in 8M21, accelerating from a 2.1% y/y growth in 7M21.

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September

Inflation rises to 4.8% y/y in August, after the CPI rose by 3.7% year-on-year in July.

Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months
4 days ago
Slovak unemployment rate at 7.09% in September
4 days ago
Polish industrial production eases growth to 8.8% y/y in September
5 days ago
Ukraine GDP increases 2.9% in 8M21, ministry estimates
6 days ago
Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    6 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 days ago
  3. Balkan Stream countries hope to avoid worst of international gas crisis
    5 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    4 days ago
  5. Russia breaks off diplomatic ties with Nato
    7 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    11 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    6 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    26 days ago
  5. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss