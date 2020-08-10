“Polish Stonewall” as protests, clashes with police in Warsaw after arrest of LGBT activist

“Polish Stonewall” as protests, clashes with police in Warsaw after arrest of LGBT activist
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw August 10, 2020

Hundreds of LGBT rights activists and their supporters clashed with police in Warsaw on July 7 following the prosecution’s decision to arrest a transsexual woman for allegedly vandalising a van carrying anti-LGBT messages and assaulting its driver.

A rally of over 10,000 people in support of the LGBT community’s rights took place in front of Warsaw’s Palace of Science and Culture on Saturday. The scuffles with police and the rally both indicate the growing tension over LGBT rights in Poland, where the nationalist coalition led by Law and Justice (PiS) and the recently re-elected President Andrzej Duda are engaged in stoking discrimination against sexual minorities as endangering traditional family values.

The scuffles began after a Warsaw court granted the prosecution an order to arrest a transsexual woman, identifying herself as Margot, who — after police initially appeared reluctant — was eventually detained. She is facing charges of destroying property and assault after attacking a driver of a van carrying messages linking LGBT rights to paedophilia in June. The police car with Margot inside had to force its way through the crowd amidst chants of “you won’t lock all of us down”.

Police detained 48 people, many of whom were just onlookers or even random passers-by returning home from shopping, a report of the events put together by the office of the Ombudsman said. The detainees were released on Sunday after interventions by humans rights activists and MPs from the opposition’s Left and the Civic Coalition groupings.

Margot also was behind last week’s happening in Warsaw in which she and two other people put up rainbow flags over a number of iconic Warsaw monuments such as the statue of Jesus in front of the Holy Cross Basilica, the monument of Copernicus and the Warsaw Mermaid.

The happening attracted criticism by the government and the right-wing media, which cited a regulation from the Polish penal code that makes it an offence to “insult a monument or other public space arranged to commemorate a historical event or to honour a person”, which is subject to a fine or restriction of freedom.

Rights of LGBT people rose to the political and cultural forefront in Poland during the presidential campaign in July when the — eventually reelected — President Duda said that “LGBT is not people, it is an ideology” which was “worse than communism”.

Polish LGBT activists have likened the weekend protests to the Stonewall riots in New York in 1969 that paved the way for the creation of an organised LGBT rights movement in the US.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ViennEast Compass: CESEE outlook, planning for new normal

Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera

Amazon to expand in Poland’s Lodz region, add 500 jobs

News

Lukashenko “wins” 80% in Belarus’ presidential elections, sparking protests across the country

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has won a landslide victory in the highly controversial August 8 presidential elections, according to exit polls that immediately provoked protests and clashes with the police.

Standoff at the barricades in Bulgaria

After a month of mass anti-government protests, police tried to remove protest camps from central Sofia but met with determined resistance from demonstrators.

Czech central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

CNB governor Jiri Rusnok says a change in the CNB's interest rates is unlikely before the end of the year.

Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start

The Belarusian presidential election is over even before polls opened this morning on August 8. A leaked audio from a Central Election Commission (CEC) rehearsal revealed that the state has already decided Lukashenko will win 67%.

Ratings agencies serve warnings to Turkey in lira battle, officials told to stop “muddling through”

In public, Erdogan shows no sign of listening. Tells reporters: “Turkey is flying, but there are those who are blind to this reality.”

Lukashenko “wins” 80% in Belarus’ presidential elections, sparking protests across the country
11 hours ago
Standoff at the barricades in Bulgaria
16 hours ago
Czech central bank leaves interest rates unchanged
13 hours ago
Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
22 hours ago
Ratings agencies serve warnings to Turkey in lira battle, officials told to stop “muddling through”
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    4 days ago
  2. Lukashenko postpones state of the nation speech as health fails
    7 days ago
  3. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    6 days ago
  4. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    5 days ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: With the lira through the looking glass, global finance questions whether Erdogan can sell eurobonds
    8 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    14 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    13 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    4 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    12 days ago
  5. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss