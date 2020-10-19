Poland’s core inflation bounces back up to 4.3% y/y in September

Poland’s core inflation bounces back up to 4.3% y/y in September
By bne IntelliNews October 19, 2020

Polish core inflation index — measuring price growth without food and energy — grew 0.3pp to 4.3% y/y in September, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on October 16.

“The strong rise of Polish core inflation in September reflects some regulated price effects but also the impact of strong fiscal stimulus on consumption,” ING said in a comment.

Meanwhile, the headline indicator CPI also accelerated growth, adding 0.3pp to 3.2% y/y in the ninth month. 

Analysts expect that the CPI and core inflation should begin sliding later this year and in early 2021, moving closer to the central bank’s target of 2.5%.

Expecting a steep fall in the CPI because of the economic crisis induced by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Poland’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) pre-emptively cut interest rates by 140 bps three times in March-September to just 0.1%.

Poland’s GDP is currently expected to contract around 3%-4% in 2020 because of the pandemic, according to most forecasts. Analysts also expect a V-shaped recovery with the economy growing 4%-5% in 2021. The ongoing surge in new infections could bring about revision of these forecasts, however.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Erdogan fires his Russian missiles into a fog of confusion

Poland’s CPI picks up to 3.2% y/y in September as COVID-19 restrictions drive up cost of services

Why fintech IPO sensation Kaspi is king in Kazakhstan

Data

Poland’s CPI picks up to 3.2% y/y in September as COVID-19 restrictions drive up cost of services

More expensive services resulted from companies transferring costs of heightened sanitary standards onto consumers, as well as an outflow of foreign workers.

Exports tumble across Baltics in 8M20

All three Baltic countries have posted year-on-year declines in exports for January-August 2020.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index begins to fall again as coronavirus infections hit new record highs

The Watcom shopping index that measures foot traffic in Moscow’s biggest malls has started to fall again as new infections of coronavirus (COVID-19) hit new record highs.

Ukraine's GDP falls by 5.8% in January-August

The decline in Ukraine's GDP in January-August 2020 will amount to 5.8%, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine announced on October 12.

Ukraine's inflation slows to 2.3% in September, as food prices fall

Ukraine’s consumer inflation slowed to 2.3 % y/y in September from 2.5% y/y in the prior month, the State Statistics Service reported on October 9.

Poland’s CPI picks up to 3.2% y/y in September as COVID-19 restrictions drive up cost of services
2 days ago
Exports tumble across Baltics in 8M20
2 days ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index begins to fall again as coronavirus infections hit new record highs
3 days ago
Ukraine's GDP falls by 5.8% in January-August
5 days ago
Ukraine's inflation slows to 2.3% in September, as food prices fall
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. 'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’
    5 days ago
  2. Russia criticises Turkey for pushing military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    4 days ago
  3. Karabakh coverage looks at Turkish military exports to Baku and possible execution of Armenian soldiers
    3 days ago
  4. Poland, Russia heading for long-running legal dispute over Nord Stream 2
    6 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Erdogan fires his Russian missiles into a fog of confusion
    1 day ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    19 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    24 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    19 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss