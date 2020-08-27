More Russians believe country is going in the right direction

A new poll from independent pollster the Levada Center shows a 9% rise in the number of Russians that believe the country is “going in the right direction” to 51%, its highest level since February this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal popularity also rose 6% to 66%.

“That’s most certainly the effect of events in Belarus – people are very afraid of revolutions,” tweeted well-known Russian journalist Leonid Ragozin.