Montenegro’s budget deficit at 9.8% of GDP in 2020 as spending jumps on coronacrisis

Montenegro’s budget deficit at 9.8% of GDP in 2020 as spending jumps on coronacrisis
By bne IntelliNews February 3, 2021

Montenegro posted a budget deficit of €419.5mn in 2020, equal to 9.8% of GDP, due to significantly higher spending to enable the economy to tackle the coronacrisis, finance ministry data showed on February 3.

Montenegro’s government set the deficit at 0.99% of GDP in 2020, with the revenue seen at €1.99bn and economic growth projected at 3.4%. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis the revenue was below the initial budget and the government revised the plan, setting the deficit at 7.3% of GDP, while economic growth was seen contracting by up to 17% in 2020, before a return to robust growth in 2021.

The end-December data is above the government’s plan for a budget deficit of €335.9mn for the year, and much higher compared with the €143.3mn deficit posted a year ago.

Total budget revenues decreased by 13.1% year on year to €1.64bn in 2020. The decline was mainly due to the effect of the coronavirus on economic activity, the deferred tax payments that have been allowed by the government to help companies to survive in the crisis, and the lowered capacity of state administration during the outbreak.

Only revenue from profit tax posted a rise in 2020, rising by 7.7% y/y to €78.4mn. Income tax moved down 5.3% y/y to €118.3mn. VAT revenue decreased by 23.9% y/y to €529.8mn. Revenue from excise duties decreased by 12.8% y/y to €205.4mn. The revenue from contributions moved down 2.8% y/y to €531mn.

Budget spending stood at €2.06bn up to the end of December, up 1.5% y/y.

Montenegro budget, €mn Jan-Dec'20   Jan-Dec'19 y/y, %
  Plan Execution Execution  
TOTAL REVENUE 1,705.0 1,639.1 1,885.2 -13.1%
Tax revenue 1,055.4 966.1 1,172.7 -17.6%
- Personal income tax 112.7 118.3 125.0 -5.3%
- Corporate tax on profit 67.6 78.4 72.8 7.7%
- VAT 615.8 529.8 695.7 -23.9%
- Excise duties 221.4 205.4 235.5 -12.8%
Social contributions 492.5 531.0 546.3 -2.8%
Duties 12.2 10.6 15.7 -32.3%
Fees 24.8 27.8 28.2 -1.5%
Other revenue 52.9 36.7 75.8 -51.6%
TOTAL EXPENDITURE 2,040.9 2,058.6 2,028.5 1.5%
Current  expenditure 840.1 857.9 822.8 4.3%
- Salaries 498.5 499.2 472.9 5.6%
- Other personal income 14.9 12.9 15.2 -15.2%
- Supplies 35.7 40.0 33.2 20.3%
- Services 61.8 74.1 77.7 -4.6%
- Current maintenance 26.0 24.4 22.5 8.3%
- Interests 103.3 111.0 105.8 4.9%
- Rent 11.1 11.5 11.0 5.4%
- Subsidies 39.1 36.3 34.6 5.1%
- Other expenditure 49.6 48.5 50.0 -3.0%
- Social security transfers 577.7 558.7 554.3 0.8%
- Transfers to institutions, individuals, NGO and public sector 276.7 281.3 219.7 28.0%
Capital spending 194.9 223.9 344.9 -35.1%
Loans and credits 1.6 1.6 3.2 -49.3%
Reserves 133.6 116.4 24.3 379.1%
Repayment of debt 539.6 665.8 507.3 31.2%
BUDGET BALANCE -335.9 -419.5 -143.3 192.7%
Source: Montenegro's finance ministry        

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia

Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue

Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro

Data

Turkey’s official inflation rate creeps up again but analysts doubt rate rise is ahead

Capital Economics anticipates benchmark rate will be left on hold at 17% for rest of year.

Russia’s economic recovery underway as all three PMI indicators go comfortably into the black

Russia, PMI January 2021, Russia’s economic recovery underway as all three PMI indicators go comfortably into the black again

Turkey's auto sales gain 60% y/y in January

In 2020, country’s automotive production declined 11% y/y to 1.3mn units while imports jumped 54% y/y to around 430,000.

Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction

Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction, according to preliminary data from the Economics Ministry released on February 1.

Putin’s popularity slumps to 53% in wake of Navalny demonstrations

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s popularity slumped to 53%, according to the state-owned pollster, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), in the wake of a brutal crackdown by police on weekend demonstrations

Turkey’s official inflation rate creeps up again but analysts doubt rate rise is ahead
9 hours ago
Russia’s economic recovery underway as all three PMI indicators go comfortably into the black
22 hours ago
Turkey's auto sales gain 60% y/y in January
1 day ago
Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction
2 days ago
Putin’s popularity slumps to 53% in wake of Navalny demonstrations
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    6 days ago
  2. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    6 days ago
  3. Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
    2 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Vpered KoZa! Can Navalny mobilise the Coalition of the Fed-Up?
    2 days ago
  5. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    7 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    24 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    6 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    14 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    17 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss