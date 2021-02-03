Montenegro’s budget deficit at 9.8% of GDP in 2020 as spending jumps on coronacrisis

Montenegro posted a budget deficit of €419.5mn in 2020, equal to 9.8% of GDP, due to significantly higher spending to enable the economy to tackle the coronacrisis, finance ministry data showed on February 3.

Montenegro’s government set the deficit at 0.99% of GDP in 2020, with the revenue seen at €1.99bn and economic growth projected at 3.4%. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis the revenue was below the initial budget and the government revised the plan, setting the deficit at 7.3% of GDP, while economic growth was seen contracting by up to 17% in 2020, before a return to robust growth in 2021.

The end-December data is above the government’s plan for a budget deficit of €335.9mn for the year, and much higher compared with the €143.3mn deficit posted a year ago.

Total budget revenues decreased by 13.1% year on year to €1.64bn in 2020. The decline was mainly due to the effect of the coronavirus on economic activity, the deferred tax payments that have been allowed by the government to help companies to survive in the crisis, and the lowered capacity of state administration during the outbreak.

Only revenue from profit tax posted a rise in 2020, rising by 7.7% y/y to €78.4mn. Income tax moved down 5.3% y/y to €118.3mn. VAT revenue decreased by 23.9% y/y to €529.8mn. Revenue from excise duties decreased by 12.8% y/y to €205.4mn. The revenue from contributions moved down 2.8% y/y to €531mn.

Budget spending stood at €2.06bn up to the end of December, up 1.5% y/y.