Moldova’s exports stagnate and shift toward CIS countries

Moldova’s exports stagnate and shift toward CIS countries
Moldova's Giurgiulesti International Free Port.
By bne IntelliNews January 20, 2020

Moldova’s exports contracted by 1% y/y to $266.6mn in November and detailed data show a certain recovery in exports to the CIS area, but it is not strong enough to offset the drop in exports to the European Union, which remains Moldova’s main trade partner.

Moldova’s exports increased by 32% y/y to $50mn to CIS countries in November, while exports to EU countries edged down by 2.6% y/y while remaining more than three times larger than those to the CIS at $180mn. Exports to other countries declined by 20% y/y to $37mn.

In the rolling 12 months ending November, Moldova’s exports posted a modest 2.2% y/y advance to $2.78bn. Exports to EU declined by 3.4% y/y to $1.82bn while the exports to CIS increased by 3.1% y/y to $434mn.

Moldova’s imports increased by only 1.8% y/y in the 12-month period, but they are still twice as large as exports: $5.82bn. This resulted in a trade gap of over $3bn, 0.8% more than in the previous 12 months.

Speaking of November alone, the imports increased by 3.5% y/y to $504mn and the trade deficit has widened by 6.4% y/y to $238mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2020 Moldova

Moldova’s growth remains strong in Q3 despite political turmoil

Moldova’s central bank loosens monetary policy to stimulate growth

Data

KMPG evaluates McDonald's impact on Hungarian GDP at €456mn

McDonald’s opened its first restaurant in Hungary in April 1988 and since then it has become a dominant player in the fast food market.

Albania’s 2019 foreign trade gap widens 5.7% y/y

Albania has historically run a substantial trade deficit caused by its narrow production and export base, and has partly funded this with remittances from Albanians living abroad.

Belarus GDP grew by 1.2% y/y in 2019

The Belarusian government forecasts the nation's GDP to increase by 0.7% y/yin the first quarter of 2020, by 1.6% y/y in the first half of the next year, 2.2% y/y in January-September, and by 2.8% y/y over the year.

Jump in Polish CPI confirmed at 3.4% y/y in December

Higher prices in food, housing, hotels and restaurants, as well as culture and recreation segments drove the result, though a pick-up in core inflation also played a role.

Romania’s external debt rises on chronic wide CA gap

Romania’s current account deficit reached €10.7bn, nearly 4.9% of GDP, in the 12-month rolling period ending November, 22.7% up y/y.

KMPG evaluates McDonald's impact on Hungarian GDP at €456mn
1 day ago
Albania’s 2019 foreign trade gap widens 5.7% y/y
22 hours ago
Belarus GDP grew by 1.2% y/y in 2019
3 days ago
Jump in Polish CPI confirmed at 3.4% y/y in December
4 days ago
Romania’s external debt rises on chronic wide CA gap
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    2 days ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    9 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 days ago
  4. UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit
    4 days ago
  5. How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020
    8 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    9 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    20 days ago
  5. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss