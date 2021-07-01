Moldova’s current account deficit deepened by 67% y/y in Q1

Moldova’s current account deficit deepened by 67% y/y in Q1
By bne IntelliNews July 1, 2021

The current account (CA) deficit of Moldova widened by 67% y/y to $342mn in the first quarter (Q1) in 2021, the National Bank of Moldova (BNM) announced. 

The country's chronic CA deficit (7.7% of GDP over the previous 12 months), has thus returned to higher levels after it temporarily improved during the pandemic. In the second quarter of 2020, the CA gap narrowed to only $25mn.

The figure comes as no surprise, after the statistics bureau, BNS, had previously announced that the deficit of the trade with goods surged by 26% y/y to $867mn. Separately, the GDP data revealed that domestic demand — which generated such wide trade gaps — was mostly (76%) driven by investments (as opposed to consumption), which tones down the concerns related to the outstanding import of goods.

As regards the financing of the CA gap in Q1, the total personal transfers (wages, remittances or other transfers to households) account for around half of the trade deficit. In net terms, these transfers to households edged up not much (+5% y/y) to $466mn, as opposed to the personal transfers to households reported separately in advance by BNM (+32% y/y to $365mn) on different methodology.

Notably, the rest of the trade deficit was financed through financial instruments and eventually the official reserves of the BNR decreased in the quarter by only $35mn. The balance of the capital and financial accounts revealed inflows worth $357mn in Q1 — up from $214mn in the same period of 2020. A large part of this was debt contracted by local companies, partly from parent groups, which is consistent with the strong investments narrative.  

Over the previous three quarters (in the last three quarters of 2020), the official reserves of the BNM had increased by a combined $728mn, as the CA deficit moderated during the first (and toughest) part of the crisis.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

Leaked documents indicate Russia spent €11.4mn ahead of Moldovan presidential election

DATACRUNCH: Central banks hike rates in the fight against inflation

Data

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, reserves at all-time high of $605bn

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, according to the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). International foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time of $605bn as of the start of June.

Inflation slows to 1.4% in Slovenia in June

The largest upward driver for the annual inflation was from higher prices of petroleum products.

Russia's business confidence at record highs, consumer confidence improving

Russia’s business confidence remained at highs not seen since 2012 in June, while consumer confidence is starting to improve but remains behind the historical average for the summer season, according to the latest RosStat survey.

Russia’s labour market recovering, unemployment falls to 5.1% in May

Russia’s labour market further extended its gains in May, as unemployment declined to 5.1% in line with Bloomberg consensus projections and the real wages gain was revised up to a whopping 7.8% y/y in April, partly due to low base effects.

Russia’s producer prices inflation jumps to all-time record high of 35.3% in May

Producer prices in Russia jumped 35.3% year on year in May of 2021, the highest level since the series began in 2005, according to the latest Central Bank of Russia (CBR) figures.

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, reserves at all-time high of $605bn
6 hours ago
Inflation slows to 1.4% in Slovenia in June
6 hours ago
Russia's business confidence at record highs, consumer confidence improving
6 hours ago
Russia’s labour market recovering, unemployment falls to 5.1% in May
6 hours ago
Russia’s producer prices inflation jumps to all-time record high of 35.3% in May
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    2 days ago
  2. Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea
    6 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Europe –friends again?
    7 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine
    2 days ago
  5. Dutch PM tells Orban he is free to leave EU as pressure grows over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law
    6 days ago
  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    1 month ago
  2. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    28 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    2 days ago
  4. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    17 days ago
  5. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss