LSE-listed miner Kavango Resources reports ‘exploration upside’ at Ditau project in Botswana

LSE-listed miner Kavango Resources reports ‘exploration upside’ at Ditau project in Botswana
/ bne IntelliNews
By Elena Kachkova in Johannesburg October 14, 2022

LSE-listed miner Kavango Resources has identified an Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) system at its Ditau Project in southwestern Botswana, Proactive Investors reported on October 14.

Kavango believes it is the first confirmation of IOCG-style mineralisation in Botswana and says there is considerable “exploration upside” at Ditau, both for higher-grade IOCG discovery and for carbonatites that may contain rare earth elements.

According to the Botswana-focused miner, petrology analysis confirmed the IOCG system at Target i10 in Hole DITDD004 with 15 samples from Ditau tested by an internationally recognised laboratory in the UK.

“These are surprising, positive results for Kavango,” Kavango chief executive Ben Turney said in a statement. “The Iron Oxide Copper Gold deposit style has never been considered at Ditau. However, given the project's geological setting, there is a compelling logic to this model.”

Ditau sits towards the western edge of the Kaapvaal Craton and is within an established kimberlite/carbonatite corridor. According to Turney, these are supportive indicators of a potentially favourable environment for IOCG mineralisation.

“Our current strongest lead is Hole DITDD004, which tested Target i10 and remains open in what we believe to be an IOCG breccia at 393m,” Turney said as cited by Proactive Investors.

“We believe i10 would benefit from deeper and lateral drilling. However, before we send a rig back to Ditau, we need to conduct more CSAMT [Controlled-Source Audio Magnetotelluric] and gravity surveys over all 12 targets.”

Kavango Resources has a broad portfolio of assets in Botswana that is prospective for copper, silver, nickel, platinum group metals (PGMs) and rare earths, amongst others.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

Nigeria’s Oilserv shows interest in building gas pipelines to Morocco, Algeria

Food security: IFC, Swiss bank BIC-BRED, commodity trader ACI to finance grain imports to Africa

News

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too

Reports indicate that, while persistent, protests have become scattered. Widespread industrial action would give protesters fresh momentum.

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan

"There will be no peace until an arbitrator stands between us," says Kyrgyz defence minister. Tajiks, meanwhile, warn Kremlin security belt must be built around Afghanistan.

Nominee for Czech environment minister caught up in police raid

Unfolding corruption scandal in Brno claims one nominated minister and may threaten justice minister.

50,000 civilians evacuated from Kherson, martial law declared in Ukraine’s four annexed regions

Russian authorities ordered the evacuation of 50,000 from the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson occupied by Russians, as fighting around the city intensified on October 19. Putin also declared martial law in the four annexed regions.

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025
1 hour ago
Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too
9 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan
16 hours ago
Nominee for Czech environment minister caught up in police raid
16 hours ago
50,000 civilians evacuated from Kherson, martial law declared in Ukraine’s four annexed regions
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    2 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    3 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    29 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    12 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    21 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    23 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss