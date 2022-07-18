Lithuania’s Leafood developing one of Europe’s largest vertical farms

Lithuania’s Leafood developing one of Europe’s largest vertical farms
By bne IntelliNews July 18, 2022

One of the largest vertical farms in Europe is currently being developed in Lithuania, with the capacity to produce around 1,000 kilograms of leafy greens a day. Leafood’s business has already attracted over €6mn in investment, and more is expected over the summer.

Investments into vertical farms — where plants are grown indoors in layers — are increasing as a means to grow more food in smaller spaces, and cut water use, as well as reducing the need for fertilisers and pesticides. 

The farm is being developed in partnership with Taiwan’s YesHealth Group, which announced earlier this year that the initial footprint of the indoor vertical farm is 4,000m², within a 7,150m² space. 30,000 LED panels will be installed to replace sunlight within the vertical farm, which will be entirely powered by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Valentinas Civinskas, CEO of Leafood, told LRT.lt, the website of Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT, this technology will allow Lithuanians to enjoy fresh quality produce all year round. At first, the farm will grow various types of lettuce and herbs but is also planning to include berries and vegetables in the future.

When he lived in Denmark, Civinskas said he noticed that supermarkets lack local produce. The same is the case in Lithuania. This prompted him to create a vertical farm in Vilnius, where outdoor conditions will be recreated indoors. The technology will also create day and night conditions for the plants.

“There is this patented technology. Imagine a rack – a part of it will be in daylight (created by fluorescent lamps) for 12 hours, and then the rack will move to the other side, and it will be night,” Civinskas explained as reported by LRT.lt on July 18.

“Different fans will simulate the wind, the outdoor environment. In this way, there will be no seasonality. Looking at what is happening now with climate change, it encourages us to look for new, sustainable solutions, and we hope that with this project, we will be able to provide the people of Lithuania with production every day, all year round,” he added.

In the vertical farm, most of the processes will be automated, so the consumer will be the first to touch the lettuce.

“Our lettuce will not be physically touched by hand on the farm. The process from planting to harvesting will be automated. Also, the lettuce will not need to be washed, so it will remain fresh longer,” the CEO of Leafood said.

According to him, it is unlikely that vertical farms will replace regular ones, but there is plenty of space for growth: “In five or ten years, we will definitely be growing berries and all other vegetables.”

Earlier this year, Leafood secured $6.75mn (€6.45mn) in seed funding, with most of the money being used to fund its partnership with YesHealth Group to build and operate a network of indoor vertical farms in Lithuania and the greater Baltic region, as announced by YesHealth Group 

The funding round was led by Niels Peter Pretzmann, founder of organic farm Farmer’s Circle and hospitality hub Baltic Food Republic, alongside YesHealth Group.

Civinskas told LRT.lt that while the vertical farming equipment is expensive, he expects payback in around 10 years.

“It can take up to ten years for a business to pay back. Of course, it depends very much on the energy prices. These days, they are very high. We hope that things will stabilise, and we will get back on track,” he said.

The vertical farm in Lithuania was established during the pandemic, which is “the worst scenario”, according to Civinskas. The business is looking for sustainable and cheaper energy solutions, such as generating electricity with solar panels.

The farm’s produce will be destined exclusively for Lithuanian consumers.

Among the other major vertical farms in Europe are Nordic Harvest’s farm near Copenhagen Markets, Northern Europe's largest wholesale food market. The company is in the process of expanding production to over 7,000 sqm and to a height of 14 storeys.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

DATACRUNCH: Stagflation visualisation

FDI in CEE: It’s about Russia, inflation and populism

Germany’s ZEW Index collapses as fears of gas rationing mount

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: The need for nuclear in the energy transition

Nuclear is set to make a "comeback," with capacity forecast to double between 2020 and 2050 from 413 GW to 812 GW, the IEA said.

RADIOACTIVE: Central Europe remains highly exposed to Russian uranium

Europe’s nuclear power sector is starting to worry about its fuel stocks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is calling into question the security of uranium supplies and processing services provided by Russia.

Water imbalance in 'Third Pole' is wreaking havoc on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Researchers say climate change is causing rapid melting of glaciers on the Tibetan Plateau, disrupting water distribution in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

bneGREEN: Has green energy had its day?

Global efforts to combat climate change are being endangered by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the current energy crisis.

bneGREEN: Cracks appear in German opposition to atomic energy

Germany’s opposition to expanding nuclear power could be changing slowly, as the current gas crisis leads to more voices calling for an end to the closure of nuclear power plants.

bneGREEN: The need for nuclear in the energy transition
10 days ago
RADIOACTIVE: Central Europe remains highly exposed to Russian uranium
11 days ago
Water imbalance in 'Third Pole' is wreaking havoc on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
12 days ago
bneGREEN: Has green energy had its day?
12 days ago
bneGREEN: Cracks appear in German opposition to atomic energy
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    7 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    5 days ago
  3. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    5 days ago
  4. Russian court reverses ruling impeding Kazakh oil exports but situation remains tense
    7 days ago
  5. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    10 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    23 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    1 month ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    19 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    18 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss