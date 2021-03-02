Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows continued deterioration in operating conditions in February

Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows continued deterioration in operating conditions in February
By bne IntelliNews March 2, 2021

Deteriorating operating conditions across the Kazakh manufacturing sector continued in February, according to the latest Tengri Partners Kazakhstan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index posted 48.5 in February, up from 45.6 in January, the PMI survey report released by IHS Markit showed on March 1.

Anything above 50.0 signifies an overall expansion and anything below 50.0 represents a deterioration. “The easing rate of decline was helped in part by a renewed increase in new orders, amid reports of improved client demand in some sub-sectors. The upturn in order book volumes was marginal overall.” it said.

"February data pointed to an easing downturn in the Kazakh manufacturing sector. Output fell at a slower pace, amid the first upturn in new orders since October last year," Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said. 

“Supply issues continued to impact lead times and push up costs, with input price inflation among the fastest on record. Goods producers were able to offset this rise by passing some of the burden onto clients, however, with the latest increase in factory gate charges the steepest on record,” he added. "Although a step in the right direction, the sector remains stuck in a downturn. If the improvement in client demand can be sustained we should see movement towards a recovery." 

Kazakh goods producers reduced their purchasing activity further in February  panellists attributed the latest decline to lower production requirements. The rate of decline registered as the quickest since April last year. Pre-production inventories fell for the eighteenth straight month, with the rate of contraction remaining sharp, despite easing. Holdings of finished goods also declined, as reports showed that orders were being fulfilled with inventories where possible. 

“Ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) restrictions continued to create logistical issues during February, according to anecdotal evidence,” the report said. “Lead times for inputs lengthened further, although delays were much less severe than in the previous month. Nonetheless, shortages and price hikes at suppliers pushed input costs up again in February. The rate of cost inflation slowed only slightly and was still among the quickest on record. As a result, manufactures increased their factory gate charges at the steepest rate since data collection began in March 2019.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kaspi.kz reports 33.6% jump in net income in 2020

Kazakhstan announces discovery of largest reservoir of hydrocarbons since independence

CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Unwanted consequences as early access to pension funds for Kazakhs drives up home prices

Data

Polish PMI rises to the highest point in nearly three years in February

The index’s expansion strengthens the outlook for recovery in Poland’s manufacturing sector in 2021.

Serbia's economy contracted by 1.1% y/y in 4Q20

Serbia had one of the smallest GDP contractions across the emerging Europe region in 2020.

Slovenia reports smaller GDP decline during second wave of pandemic

Fourth quarter slowdown was significantly lower than during the first wave of the pandemic, despite worse epidemiological data.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI shows the strongest improvement in operating conditions since April 2019

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI put in its strongest growth since April 2019 after registering 51.5 in February, up from 50.9 in January, signalling a marginal improvement in the health of Russian manufacturing.

Poland’s GDP contraction adjusted upwards to -2.7% y/y in Q4

Analysts diverge on strength of economic recovery expected from Q2 onwards.

Polish PMI rises to the highest point in nearly three years in February
8 hours ago
Serbia's economy contracted by 1.1% y/y in 4Q20
17 hours ago
Slovenia reports smaller GDP decline during second wave of pandemic
17 hours ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI shows the strongest improvement in operating conditions since April 2019
22 hours ago
Poland’s GDP contraction adjusted upwards to -2.7% y/y in Q4
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    5 days ago
  3. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    9 days ago
  5. Amnesty International rescinds Alexey Navalny’s prisoner of conscience status due to past “hate speech” comments
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    5 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    13 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    24 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    12 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss