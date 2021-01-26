ING: Russian corporates are back to foreign debt redemption in 2020

ING: Russian corporates are back to foreign debt redemption in 2020
Russian corporates redeemed $11bn of foreign debt in 2020 and 89% of outstanding debt was refinanced
By Dmitry Dolgin chief economist Russia at ING in Moscow January 26, 2021

Russian corporates reduced foreign debt by $11bn in a tumultuous 2020 after a steady 2019. Still, with 89% of the debt refinanced, foreign debt redemption is not a material pressure factor for the ruble.

The large drop in non-debt foreign liabilities was more important, but this appears to be a one-off so far Corporate sector has reduced foreign debt by $11bn in 2020 after keeping it flat in 2019.

The Bank of Russia released its first estimate of the foreign debt as of year-end 2020, which gives additional cover to the general balance of payments data we covered earlier.

In general, the numbers support our take, that the structure of the capital outflow changed last year. We have the following observations:

  • Nominal corporate foreign debt (of banks and non-financial companies) remained flat at $390bn in 4Q20. However, as up to 45% of the corporate debt is denominated in €and RUB, the seemingly flat performance of the headline $-denominated number should be adjusted for the global $depreciation that took place during 4Q20. As a result, we estimate that the Russian corporate foreign debt actually declined by $11bn in 4Q20 after a flat 2019 and 9M20.
  • The full-year net corporate foreign debt redemption of $11bn suggests that around 89% of the debt scheduled for redemption last year has been refinanced. This is obviously lower than 2019, when there was no net redemption, but higher than the 48-75% rate seen in the sanction environment of 2014-18 (Figure 1). It appears, that the corporate sector resumed its risk-averse behavior amid the global uncertainties of 2020 and persistent foreign policy risks. Still, a low double-digit decline in the corporate foreign debt is not a material pressure factor for the balance of payments, given the current account surplus of $32.5bn in 2020 and its likely expansion to $40-50bn this year.
  • In 2020, the composition of the net private capital outflow from Russia changed materially (Figure 2). If in 2019, it was fully assured by the accumulation of foreign assets, which we took as a sign of low local investment demand, in 2020, foreign debt redemption contributed to 23% of the capital outflow. Still, it does not explain the material acceleration of the latter from $22bn in 2019 to $48bn in 2020.
  • It appears, that the $36bn drop of non-debt foreign liabilities (equity foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio investments into banks and non-financial corporates), the largest since 2008, was the key pressure factor for Russia's capital account in 2020 (Figure 3). On the positive side, such drops are symptomatic of crisis years (2008, 2014-15), and the equity support from abroad historically tends to recover in the aftermath of a crisis. At the same time, the revision of double taxation treaties with countries accounting for around 50% of Russia's stock of FDI, is clouding the outlook for 2021.
  • On another positive note, the appetite to accumulating foreign assets, which was the primary cause of our concern in the previous years, seems to be declining (Figure 4), however, without a structural improvement in the investment climate this process may resume along with expansion of the current account surplus.

The persistent global uncertainties, low local investment demand, and sanction risks may force the corporate sector to resume moderate deleveraging this year, however, this trend is unlikely to put much pressure on the ruble as long as the FDI trend recovers.

 

 

-

Dmitri Dolgin is the Chief Economist, Russia, at ING in Moscow. This note first appeared on ING’s “Think” portal here.

Content Disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian industry falls by 2.9% y/y in 2020.

Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December

Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro

Opinion

ING: Russia balance of payments: supportive of ruble in the near-term, but risks for 2H21 mount.

Russia's current account surplus was relatively strong in 4Q20 on merchandise exports and services imports, but it could be in trouble in the second half of this year, along with the ruble

ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?

ING reviews the main macroeconomic forecasts for Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Serbia. While the resurgence of coronavirus infections has dashed hopes for a rapid V-shaped recovery, 2021 should still be a good year.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Most Ukrainians are optimistic about 2021 – poll

According to the Rating Group’s first public opinion poll of 2021, just over half of Ukrainians surveyed (52%) believe that the new year will be better than the one before.

COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF

The global economy starts 2021 with record amounts of debt that will slow the recovery and could destabilise some countries, the Institute of International Finance warned.

COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians

Paul Manafort, one-time adviser to former President Viktor Yanukovych and soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, recently received a full presidential pardon. That means he is innocent in the eyes of the law. But not in the eyes of Ukrainians

ING: Russia balance of payments: supportive of ruble in the near-term, but risks for 2H21 mount.
5 days ago
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
11 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Most Ukrainians are optimistic about 2021 – poll
12 days ago
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
14 days ago
COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians
19 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia's NorNickel adopts blockchain for supply chain management
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  2. Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Has Navalny started a revolution?
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  2. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  5. Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    Notice: A non well formed numeric value encountered in /var/www/html/application/views/helpers/TimeStampAgo.php on line 17 51 years ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss