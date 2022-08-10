How do high gas prices push up the cost of power?

How do high gas prices push up the cost of power?
How do high gas prices push up the cost of power? / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews August 10, 2022

Russian supply woes have driven European gas prices to previously unimaginable levels, which in turn have boosted European electricity prices to their own records. But as most gas is used for heating, not power generation, why are electricity prices so high?

BCS GM published a chart of gas and power prices and explained the connection between the two.

The chart compares maximum daily electricity prices in Germany vs spot gas prices in the neighbouring Dutch TTF gas spot price market for gas.

“The chart makes clear that natural gas usually sets the maximum price for German electricity. This is logical, as gas-fired power plants are the only ones that can provide the capacity and quick reaction time necessary to balance the market given significant volatility of both demand and the supply of intermittent wind and solar power,” BCS GM said. “Thus, when gas-fired generation is needed (which is often), power prices on the grid must be sufficient to cover the cost of gas as a fuel.”

Even though gas fired power stations don’t provide the baseload supply of power, which is increasingly covered by renewables in Germany, their role of stepping in when demand spikes means the highest cost of power is set by gas.

“This is why the record-high natural gas prices seen since last October have resulted in record-high prices on electricity markets,” BCS GM added.

Gas prices have soared since Gazprom reduced flows of gas to Europe by 60% in June and the subsequent disputes over Nord Stream 1 turbine repair that saw supplies fall further to 20% of the pipeline’s capacity in July has only pushed prices higher. Other disputes over the the ownership of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, and Ukraine's closure of one of the two entry points for Russian gas bound for Europe are affecting European consumers of electricity as well as of gas.

Having said that, gas does not always drive electricity prices: during times of plentiful wind or solar generation, low-efficiency gas peaking plants are not needed, and only more efficient Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plants may be dispatched, explains BCS GM.

But during times of low wind and solar, dispatchable gas plant capacity may run short, meaning prices have to be set by providers even more expensive than peaking gas plants.

“For example, the max price on 18 July of €680/MWh occurred in the early evening, when German onshore wind production was at its lowest point of the month and the sun was setting. Gas dispatch went practically to maximum July levels, as did draws from pumped storage and imports of electricity from neighbouring countries, one of which was presumably more expensive than the most expensive gas plant,” BCS GM concluded.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian gas exports to Europe tumble in June

Russia cuts oil flow via Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, blaming sanctions for blocking transit payments

End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal

Data

Russian inflation falls to 15.1% in July

Russia is now the only country in Europe where inflation is falling thanks to the determined action by the central bank that has been tightening monetary policy since March last year.

Russia’s current account surplus hits new all-time high of $166bn

In January-July Russia’s current account surplus rose to triple the level of the same period a year earlier, which was already a record.

Poll shows every other Russian supports continuing the war against Ukraine

52% of Russians support continuing the war against Ukraine, whereas 38% of respondents to a new poll by the Russian Field sociological agency were in favour of moving to peace talks with Ukraine.

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Worst figure for 25 years weakens forint and piles more more pressure on the central bank to keep putting up rates.

Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues

Inflation expected to reach 13.9% in December as war in Ukraine keeps fuelling supply-side issues in some key commodity markets.

Russian inflation falls to 15.1% in July
1 hour ago
Russia’s current account surplus hits new all-time high of $166bn
5 hours ago
Poll shows every other Russian supports continuing the war against Ukraine
13 hours ago
Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July
16 hours ago
Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    2 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    3 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    3 days ago
  5. Moscow ready for new Ukraine peace talks
    6 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    2 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    17 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    29 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss