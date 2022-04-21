Growth of Slovenia’s output prices accelerates to 17.9% y/y in March

By bne IntelliNews April 21, 2022

Slovenia’s output prices jumped by 17.9% y/y in March, accelerating from the 16.5% y/y increase in the previous month, the Slovenian statistics office said on April 21.

The producer price index (PPI) started to increase rapidly at the beginning of 2021.

On a monthly basis, the PPI grew by 1.3% in March, slowing from a 4.4% increase in the previous month.

The biggest annual increase in output prices in March was recorded in the electricity sector, by 68.5%.

In the key manufacturing sector, the PPI went up by 16.1%, following a 14.5% growth a month earlier.

In mining and quarrying, PPI rose by 7.7%. In water supply, it gained 4.1% y/y.

Output prices on the domestic market in Slovenia were higher by 20.3% y/y in the third month of the year, and grew by 15.4% in the non-domestic market.

In 2021, Slovenia’s output prices increased by 5.5%, after edging down 0.2% in 2020.

Sanctioned Russian banks seeking way out of Kazakhstan

Iran claims it’s rejected US offers of sanctions removal in return for scrapping plan to avenge Soleimani

Ukraine conflict will trigger recessions across CEE, says Capital Economics

Data

IMF cuts Russia’s growth outlook to -8.5% in 2022, but warns figure could double if energy is sanctioned

The International Monetary Fund estimates that Russia’s economy will shrink by 8.5% this year and Ukraine’s could collapse by 35% as a result of the war between the two that broke out at the end of February.

Moldova’s industry shrinks by 6.3% m/m in February, more shocks expected

Major effects on Moldova’s industrial activity came from the disruption of global production chains, mainly in the automotive industry.

Slovak annual inflation in March up to its highest level since 2000

Inflation hits 10.4% in March, driven by growth in prices of food, fuels and energy.

Bulgaria’s inflation hits 14-year peak of 12.4% y/y in March

Government considers cutting taxes on bread, fruit and vegetables after high energy prices and the war in Ukraine pushed up inflation.

Tourism revenues in Georgia roughly half of pre-crisis level in 12 months to March

Georgia’s revenue from tourism reached $174.5mn in March, 71.3% of the figure recorded in March 2019.

