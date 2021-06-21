Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 3.5% y/y in May

Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 3.5% y/y in May
By bne IntelliNews June 21, 2021

Slovenia’s output prices, PPI, grew by 3.5% y/y in May, accelerating from a 2.4% y/y increase in the previous month, the Slovenian statistics office said on June 21.

The PPI index started to increase rapidly since the beginning of 2021.

On a monthly basis, the PPI went up 0.9% in May, after going up by 0.6% in the previous month.

In May, output prices increased by an annual 3.4% in the key manufacturing sector.

The biggest increase was registered in the mining and quarrying (+5.9%), followed by the electricity sector (+5.7%) and water supply (+3.3%).

Output prices on the domestic market in Slovenia were higher by 4.6% y/y, while on the non-domestic market they moved up 2.4% in the fifth month of the year.

In the first five months, Slovenia’s PPI index was up 1.9%.

In 2020, the PPI was down 0.2%.

