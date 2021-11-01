Georgia’s GDP in first nine months expands 11.3% y/y and 6.3% versus 2019

Georgia’s GDP in first nine months expands 11.3% y/y and 6.3% versus 2019
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 1, 2021

Georgia’s GDP expanded by 9% y/y in Q3 and 11.3% in January-September, statistics office Geostat announced.

More impressively, growth turned positive for the second consecutive quarter compared to 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country’s tourism-dominated economy.  Furthermore, this performance was driven by sectors other than tourism, which has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Thus, Georgia’s economy strengthened by 4.9% compared to Q3 of 2019. The growth rate calculated on the comparison to two years ago was 13.9% in Q2.

For the whole January-September period, the economy of the South Caucasus country expanded by 5.7% compared to the same period of 2019. In annualised terms, this means 2.8% per annum, which is just over half of the annual growth rate in the pre-pandemic period, but an impressive performance, given the magnitude of the shock generated by the fall in tourism in 2020-2021.

The government expects 9.5% growth this year and a nominal GDP of GEL58.4bn (18.5bn). The growth forecast for 2022 is 6%.

The figures released by the statistics office prompted even stronger expectations from the government.

"The figures give us hope that we can end the current year with double-digit growth," said minister of economy Natia Turnava.

"This means that there are positive trends in the tourism sector and the sector will soon reach pre-pandemic levels," she said.

The tourism figures don’t support such optimism, though, even if the September data show some improvement. But given growth was driven by other sectors of the economy, officials can celebrate something good for the diversification of the country’s economic structure.

According to reports of the National Bank of Georgia, the country's economy received  $865.8mn in total tourism revenue in January-September, some 60% more compared to the same period of 2020 – yet only one-third of the $2.6bn revenues reported in January-September 2019.

For the first nine months of the year, the number of international visitors hosted by Georgia decreased by 13.2% y/y. The fall was 80.1% compared to the same 9M-period in 2019, a drop to nearly 1.19mn. For comparison, 5.98mn international visitors arrived in Georgia during the first nine months of 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Erdogan reportedly pulls out of COP26 after security downgrade

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey’s come up with a new inflation theory. Please keep a straight face

FX outlets in Turkey to stop trading in protest at new ID rule

Data

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales speeds up to 17.1% y/y in September

Retail sales have rebounded this year as Slovenia recovers from the coronacrisis.

Croatia’s economic growth accelerates in 3Q21

Institute of Economics, Zagreb index suggests Croatia’s GDP growth accelerated further in the third quarter.

Prices of bread and flour products in Kosovo jump by up to 50%

PM Albin Kurti says the sudden hike in prices is linked with developments in the countries from which Kosovo imports products.

Bank lending in Georgia up 12.9% y/y at end-September

In real terms, deflated by the consumer price inflation, the volume of bank loans edged up by a modest 0.6% y/y at the end of September.

National Bank of Ukraine leaves key policy rate unchanged at 8.5%

The central bank said it stands by its 2021 prediction of 9.6% inflation for Ukraine, slowing to 5% at the end of 2022.

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales speeds up to 17.1% y/y in September
3 days ago
Croatia’s economic growth accelerates in 3Q21
5 days ago
Prices of bread and flour products in Kosovo jump by up to 50%
6 days ago
Bank lending in Georgia up 12.9% y/y at end-September
6 days ago
National Bank of Ukraine leaves key policy rate unchanged at 8.5%
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    10 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    9 days ago
  3. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    7 days ago
  4. Uzbekistan’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev wins re-election with landslide
    7 days ago
  5. Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
    4 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    17 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    12 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    9 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    10 days ago
  5. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss