FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way
A spat of resignations and rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle are gathering pace as at least four senior members of government are likely to be replaced in Kyiv.
By FPRI BMB Ukraine November 2, 2021

A Cabinet reshuffle is underway in Kyiv. Rumours of the impending reorganisation gained traction last week after Servant of the People faction head Davyd Arakhamia said that at least four personnel changes were under consideration. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that changes were possible, but declined to give any specifics.  

Later, Servant of the People spokesperson Yulia Paliychuk announced that “personnel issues in the executive branch and the Verkhovna Rada leadership” were on the agenda for a faction meeting on Monday. By this point, LB.ua had already reported that according to informed sources, the decision to appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration Oleksiy Reznikov as Defence Minister “had already been made,” and that Servant of the People lawmaker Iryna Vereschuk would likely be tapped to take over his vacated post.  

These reports were indeed confirmed on Monday, November 1. Ahead of the ruling party congress in the evening, Reznikov tendered his resignation from the Reintegration Ministry. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskiy also resigned from his post.

In turn, Servant of the People lawmakers nominated Reznikov as Defence Minister and Iryna Vereschuk as his replacement. The deputies also nominated State Customs Services Head Pavlo Ryabkin to take over as Minister for Strategic Industries, and Yulia Svyrydenko, who is currently the deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office, for the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister.  

In addition, the deputies supported the nomination of Viacheslav Shtuchniy as Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat (a post he held in 2019-2020). Finally, the faction made a unanimous decision to appoint lawmaker Andriy Motovylovets as its first deputy head.  

The Ukrainian parliament is set to consider the ministers’ resignations on Wednesday, November 3 and appoint their replacements the following day.  

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE

bneGREEN: Mixed outlook for COP26 as leaders embark on search for agreement

Opinion

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way

A Cabinet reshuffle is underway in Kyiv. Rumors of the impending switch-up gained traction last week after Servant of the People faction head Davyd Arakhamia said that at least four personnel changes were under consideration.

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE

A new centre-left government in Berlin could help create a two-tier Europe, especially if it promotes rule of law penalties.

Pyaterochka CEO sees growing demand for convenience in a post-COVID world

As consolidation continues apace in the Russian food retail market, a dramatic shift in consumer behaviour is keeping sector leaders on their toes.

COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm

It’s one thing encountering fakes and disinformation online, it’s quite another when someone fabricates a fake that strives to destroy your own life and career. This is what has just happened to me – a journalist with 20-year experience.

MACRO ADVISORY: Sanctions and oil fear force stability first in Russia

Several years ago, a young deputy minister started his description about the Russian economy by saying: "The good news about the economy is that it is stable.” After a brief pause, he added: "The bad news about the economy is that it is stable."

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way
3 hours ago
THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE
17 hours ago
Pyaterochka CEO sees growing demand for convenience in a post-COVID world
4 days ago
COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
13 days ago
MACRO ADVISORY: Sanctions and oil fear force stability first in Russia
14 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    11 days ago
  2. Erdogan reportedly pulls out of COP26 after security downgrade
    1 day ago
  3. Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
    5 days ago
  4. Sudden spike in coronavirus infections in Croatia and Slovenia
    7 days ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    8 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    18 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    13 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    10 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    11 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss