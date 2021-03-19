Fitch assigns ‘BBB+’ rating to EDB’s euro medium term notes programme

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russia and Kazakhstan-led Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB's) euro medium term notes (EMTN) programme a 'BBB+' rating. It has also assigned EDB's first euro-denominated bond issue under the programme (€300mn) a 'BBB+' rating.

The ratings are aligned with EDB's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a stable outlook.

Fitch affirmed the EDB's long term IDR at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook on November 25.