FBI to help Montenegro deal with cyber attacks

A team of FBI experts will arrive to Montenegro to help the local authorities deal with the cyber attacks aiming the state institutions since August 20, public broadcaster RTCG reported on August 31.

The country has been hit by cyber attacks since August 20 and the government’s website has not been working for several days.

The FBI experts from the Cyber Action Team (CAT) will participate in the investigation of the attacks.

Podgorica has accused Russia of being responsible for them and has said that up to €2.5mn were invested in the attacks.

According to Montenegro’s national security agency, ANB, the cyber attacks are yet to reach their peak and all country’s key infrastructure, including the electric power system or water supply, could be targeted.

The style of attack was carried out under methodology that was specific for Russian agencies, the ANB also noted.

Podgorica, an EU candidate country, supports all the EU’s sanctions against Russia imposed due to its invasion of Ukraine.