EU says Georgian foreign agents bill "inconsistent" with its norms

The EU has warned that a planned bill in Georgia to restrict non-governmental organisations goes against the country's hopes of becoming a candidate country to join the bloc.

The spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, on February 24 released a statement calling the controversial foreign agents bill recently introduced into the Georgian parliament as “inconsistent” with “EU norms and values”.

“Creating and maintaining an enabling environment for civil society organisations and ensuring media freedom is at the core of democracy,” reads the statement.

“It is also key to the EU accession process and part of the 12 priorities, notably priority 7 on media freedom and priority 10 on the involvement of civil society,” says the document, referring to a list of policy changes that Tbilisi must undertake in order to receive EU member candidate status.

The statement concludes by encouraging political leaders in Georgia to adopt and implement reforms that are in line with its stated goals of joining the EU, which it says is supported by the majority of Georgian citizens.

In early February, the anti-Western People’s Party faction introduced into the Georgian parliament a foreign agents bill that would require organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as foreign agents with the government.