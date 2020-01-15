Enlargement commissioner brings hope to North Macedonia about EU perspective

Enlargement commissioner brings hope to North Macedonia about EU perspective
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 15, 2020

The EU's new Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi visited North Macedonia on January 15 to reitarate the European Commission’s commitment to the EU accession perspective of the country.

North Macedonia and Albania received a severe blow last October, when French President Emmanuel Macron vetoed the start of accession negotiations and underlined the need to make changes to the accession process methodology.

Varhelyi's visit to Skopje was his first visit to the Western Balkans since he took office on December 1, 2019, replacing Johannes Hahn. Varhelyi will visit Albania on January 16.

At the news conference in Skopje together with interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Varhelyi confirmed that EU enlargement is a priority of the European Commission, stressing that both countries are ready for negotiations.

“This time I have hope for a positive decision,” Varhelyi said in Skopje.

He pledged he will work for the start of negotiations in spring, alongside the adoption of an economic plan to support the region.

However, Varhelyi warned that the opening of negotiations will bring more challenges for the country.

He also urged authorities to continue reforms, saying that adoption of the new law on public prosecution will be a good signal for EU members.

According to him, the implementation of the Prespa name deal with Greece and the Friendship Agreement with Bulgaria is also of the key importance.

Regardless of results of the snap elections due in April, the commissioner said he expects a reliable partner following the vote. 

Ex-PM Zoran Zaev resigned on January 3 to open the way for fresh elections, following the country's failure to obtain a date to start EU accession talks in October.

Bringing some good news, as he said, Varhelyi announced that he sought the European Parliament to approve funding of €50mn for North Macedonia as part of EU funds as a reward for the country’s political achievements.

During the news conference, interim PM Spasovski said that the European Commission expects the new enlargement methodology to result in a decision on the start of negotiations with Skopje and Tirana ahead of the EU summit in Zagreb in May.

“We are entering an important period in which we expect serious steps toward the realisation of one of our key strategic goals – EU membership,” Spasovski underlined.

“We expect a decision to start accession negotiations in the coming months after 15 years waiting as a candidate country,” he added.

North Macedonia has been an EU candidate country since 2005 and Albania since 2014.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU must deliver on enlargement promises says European Commission president

Albania’s GDP increases 3.8% in 3Q19

OUTLOOK 2020 Albania

News

Poland fines Volkswagen PLN120mn for Dieselgate

Volkswagen used misleading information about emissions from its brands Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, and Skoda between 2008 and 2016.

Iran pours scorn on “strange offer” of “Trump deal” to replace nuclear deal

Islamic Republic’s president also warns European troops in Middle East “could be in danger”. Meanwhile, IIF says in face of US sanctions Iranian foreign reserves have taken $40bn hit.

Head of Russian tax service Mikhail Mishustin appointed prime minister

The finale of a dramatic news day for Russia was the appointment of the head of the Russian tax office Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister to replace the outgoing Dmitry Medvedev, who resigned along with the whole government a few hours earlier.

"The Auditor" becomes Bulgaria's new environment minister

Economist Emil Dimitrov has no experience in environmental protection, and critics fear he will be unable to resolve the problems he inherits from Neno Dimov, who stepped down after being arrested for abuse of office.

UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit

In what looks like a coordinated piece of political theatre, Medvedev said he thought it was “appropriate” to leave after President Vladimir Putin announced changes to the constitution that would have given Medvedev a lot more power.

Poland fines Volkswagen PLN120mn for Dieselgate
5 hours ago
Iran pours scorn on “strange offer” of “Trump deal” to replace nuclear deal
22 hours ago
Head of Russian tax service Mikhail Mishustin appointed prime minister
15 hours ago
"The Auditor" becomes Bulgaria's new environment minister
22 hours ago
UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit
21 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    5 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Russia
    5 days ago
  3. UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit
    21 hours ago
  4. How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020
    4 days ago
  5. Russia's Yandex internet major could start virtual mobile operator
    6 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    5 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    16 days ago
  4. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    22 days ago
  5. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss