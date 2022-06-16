‘Election mode’ Erdogan ain’t for budging over Finland and Sweden’s Nato applications

‘Election mode’ Erdogan ain’t for budging over Finland and Sweden’s Nato applications
Erdogan after addressing AKP lawmakers on the Nato expansion issue on June 15. / Turkish Presidency.
By bne IntelIiNews June 16, 2022

The big suspicion that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is playing hardball in refusing to accept the Nato applications of Finland and Sweden because he needs to reassert his nationalist credentials ahead of his country’s national elections is not something Western diplomats are likely to point to as things stand, with difficult negotiations aimed at getting Ankara on board at a delicate stage. However, that explanation for Erdogan’s intransigence looked even more like the right explanation by the end of June 15, a day in which Turkey rejected invitations by Nato to participate in trilateral talks with Finland and Sweden.

If set up, the talks would be aimed at finding a solution to Turkey’s threat to veto the Nordic countries’ applications to join the western military alliance, which are supported by all other Nato states. But Erdogan’s domestic woes are immense. The president of nearly three decades is accused by many Turks mired in their country’s excruciating economic crisis of having mismanaged the economy. His opinion poll ratings are dire and his bid for re-election must take place by June next year at the latest. Erdogan is likely to do far more muscle-flexing on the Nato expansion issue before giving ground, while—as the authoritarian cranks up the hard power politics he perceives as attractive to his core voters—a Turkish invasion of northern Syria in pursuit of Kurdish militants remains on the cards and Ankara’s war of words with Greece over Aegean islands could grow ever more alarming.

Erdogan continues to state his outrage that Finland and Sweden could be invited to sit alongside Turkey in Nato when, in his eyes, they are “incubators” for Kurdish terrorists and decline to, on Ankara’s prompting, go after members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an armed militia that has fought the Turkish state since the 1980s. However, to most observers Erdogan is stating a little too much outrage, especially when it is considered that his regime has several times been accused of turning a blind eye to Islamic State financing networks operating in Turkey  and of working with various terrorist groups in Syria whenever doing so has suited its tactical or strategic interests.

Nevertheless, Ankara has demanded concrete proposals in writing from Helsinki and Stockholm, such as on tightening their anti-terror legislation, to address the allegations it has raised over the Nordic presence of Kurdish terrorists and militants before agreeing to mediated talks, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions quoted by the Financial Times on June 15. That has apparently forced Nato officials to attempt to broker a deal through bilateral talks with each country.

A meeting tentatively scheduled for June 15 between officials from the three countries, which was to be moderated by a senior Nato official, did not take place, one of the people reportedly disclosed.

A trilateral meeting mediated by Nato officials was the “ultimate objective . . . but we’re not there yet”, a senior official from the alliance told the UK daily, citing Turkey’s unwillingness to participate and a lack of clarity regarding Ankara’s demands of the two applicants.

Some Turkish officials have been talking about it being at least a year before the Swedish and Finnish bids to join Nato might progress, music to Moscow’s ears as the Kremlin seeks to sow whatever divisions it can among the Western allies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Erdogan on June 15 reiterated his demand for concessions from the two Nordic nations. “Until Sweden and Finland show clear, concrete and decisive steps we will definitely not change our stance on the Nato issue,” he said.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on June 15 that he and his staff were working to solve Turkey’s “legitimate concerns”, but conceded that he was less optimistic about the Nordic countries’ application process than a month ago.

“We need to sit down and address those concerns,” he said at a press conference. “This will take more time than we originally expected.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Calls growing for a price cap on Russian oil exports

Russia announces it will slash gas flow via Nord Stream 1 by 60%

Russia has sanctioned 49 UK officials and journalists, including bne IntelliNews columnist Mark Galeotti

News

Calls growing for a price cap on Russian oil exports

Europe has been wrestling to get its members to sign up to a full ban on Russian oil products but a ban could send the price of oil up and make Russia even more money. Better to cap prices and starve the Kremlin of revenues.

Russia announces it will slash gas flow via Nord Stream 1 by 60%

Russia’s Gazprom has announced it is slashing gas flow via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60%, blaming Siemens’ failure to return compressor units on time that were under repair, and other technical problems at the Portovaya compressor station.

Russia has sanctioned 49 UK officials and journalists, including bne IntelliNews columnist Mark Galeotti

Russia sanctioned 49 UK officials and journalists on June 14, including prominent bne IntelliNews columnist Mark Galeotti, accusing them of “one-sided” reporting.

Georgia to take management control of struggling mineral water company Borjomi

Sanctioned Alfa Group transfers 7.7% stake and control of famous drinks company to Georgian state.

Bulgaria appeals for German help to clean up suspected heroin route border checkpoint

Ruling party MP claims heroin is trafficked through the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the Bulgaria-Turkey border, where video cameras in the phytosanitary lab were switched off for 10 years.

Calls growing for a price cap on Russian oil exports
6 hours ago
Russia announces it will slash gas flow via Nord Stream 1 by 60%
7 hours ago
Russia has sanctioned 49 UK officials and journalists, including bne IntelliNews columnist Mark Galeotti
15 hours ago
Georgia to take management control of struggling mineral water company Borjomi
18 hours ago
Bulgaria appeals for German help to clean up suspected heroin route border checkpoint
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    6 days ago
  2. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    3 days ago
  3. Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
    6 days ago
  4. Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West
    3 days ago
  5. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    8 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    16 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    15 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    10 days ago
  4. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    6 days ago
  5. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss