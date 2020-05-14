E-grocery surges in April, could more than triple in 2020

E-grocery surges in April, could more than triple in 2020
April’s e-grocery trading results surged in April and could grow 3.3x to RUB135bn ($1.8bn) in 2020
By bne IntelliNews May 14, 2020

The volume of orders for grocery deliveries online surged in April and could more than triple this year, according to the data released by e-commerce consultancy INFOLine, released on May 13.

INFOLine’s data for the first quarter this year and April’s trading results surged and could rise 3.3x to RUB135bn ($1.8bn) in 2020, with the express delivery channel to top RUB30bn ($406mn), almost quadruple the RUB700mn of sales in the same period a year ago.

“In March-April, the demand for online food shopping surged after lockdown restrictions were imposed, while client acquisition costs diminished. Express delivery mimics the service of the convenience format and was particularly popular in densely populated areas. The key players saw April sales comparable with 1Q20, while leading players Yandex.Lavka and Samokat reached comparable turnover of RUB850-900mn, according to the agency,” reported VTB Capital (VTBC) in a note.

“In the medium term, e-grocery could be the most rapidly increasing segment of e-commerce, but turnover of RUB135bn in 2020 would still represent only 0.8% of the food retail market. Within online FMCG goods, INFOLine notes the leading position of Ozon in 1Q20, with turnover of RUB6.1bn. The roadmap for the e-grocery transformation is presented in our E-Grocery sector - Quarantine canteen, of 8 April,” VTBC added.

 

Tech

Estonia passes law to scrutinise telecommunication service providers for security

The law was passed as the tech-savvy Estonia is gearing up to roll out 5G services, offering unprecedented speed of data transfer but also potentially opening up new possibilities for cyber attacks or espionage.

Police detain 64-year old Hungarian for Facebook post critical of PM Viktor Orban

Man taken into custody on suspicion of fear mongering as he claims relaxing lockdown will "send thousands to their deaths".

Hungary’s online retailers overwhelmed by upswing in new orders

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on sales as demand for food, cleaning products, vitamins, and medicines surged.

Will Telegram’s blockchain project turn into legal, technical and financial failure?

Last week Telegram, the messaging app founded by Russian tech genius Pavel Durov, yet again postponed the launch of its blockchain platform TON and cryptocurrency Gram. The release is now scheduled for April 2021.

Microsoft to invest $1bn in building Poland’s “Digital Valley”

US software giant will invest $1bn over seven years to develop a data centre and associated cloud computing services for business in Poland.

