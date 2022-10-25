Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation

Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with his counterparts in London, Paris and Ankara, warning of “uncontrolled escalation” from the Ukrainian side. / Presidential Executive Office of Russia
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin October 25, 2022

Moscow is accusing Kyiv of plotting to detonate a “dirty bomb” in a false-flag attack on its own territory, despite not providing any evidence to prove the claim.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with his counterparts in London, Paris and Ankara, warning of “uncontrolled escalation” from the Ukrainian side. In particular, he claimed that Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb”, a mix of explosives with radioactive material, or a “small nuclear bomb”, to blame Russia and damage Moscow’s global standing.

Kyiv and Ukraine’s Western allies have denounced the accusations as lies. US National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson described Shoigu’s statement as "transparently false", Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported. Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said the claims are likely an attempt to “slow or suspend Western military aid to Ukraine,'' labelling Shoigu’s phone calls “scare-mongering”.

Russian media outlets have spread Shoigu's claim and said that Ukraine is planning other attacks, including destroying the Kakhovka and Dnipro dams and blowing up all six units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

“In order to accuse the Russian Federation of a war crime, the Kyiv regime is preparing a bloody provocation with the death of its own civilians,” the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Telegram, claiming that in addition to the “dirty bomb”, Kyiv aims to create a possible technological disaster at the ZNPP.

The rhetoric has troubled leaders and experts who believe Russia could be planning to conduct a false-flag operation. Dara Massicot, a military expert at the Washington-based think-tank RAND Corp., said the claim “reads like Russian false-flag groundwork”, noting that it was “troubling that it’s happening at the defence minister level”, RFE reported.

In response to Shoigu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy released a video address. He dismissed the accusation and said: “If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this. I believe that now the world should react as harshly as possible.”

Nevertheless, the ISW believes that a Russian nuclear attack is unlikely and the rhetoric is just a continuation of a long-standing Russian propaganda campaign that has been in play since the first stages of the full-scale war. Even in his pre-invasion speech on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine was preparing for a nuclear attack against Russia.

“Shoigu’s comments are thus unlikely to presage a nuclear terror attack against one or more major Ukrainian population centres or critical infrastructure in hopes of shocking Ukraine into surrender or the West into cutting off aid to Ukraine,” the ISW stated.

Shoigu’s phone call comes days after Zelenskiy expressed concern that Russian troops will blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the occupied part of the Kherson region. Zelenskiy claimed last week that Russian troops had mined the plant’s dam and aggregates, Ukrainian Pravda reported. Prime Minister Denys Shymhal announced that Ukraine is watching Russian troops “prepare for another terrorist attack”, which could result in thousands of victims and the flooding of tens of settlements.

With Russian media pushing the narrative that Ukraine is planning an attack on the HPP, Kyiv called on the UN and the EU to send an international observer mission to monitor the plant. The ISW believes that in spreading this narrative, Moscow is laying the grounds for a Russian strike on the dam, which the Kremlin will blame on Ukraine whilst using the ensuing flood to cover their military failures and retreat in the Kherson region.

Kyiv’s request follows a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the ZNPP in September amidst fears of a nuclear disaster after both Moscow and Kyiv accused the other of shelling the plant. The mission noted “the presence of Russian military personnel, vehicles and equipment at various places at the ZNPP”, in a report published last month and demanded Russian troops leave the plant.

So far, the plant remains occupied. Russian media is instead spreading fears that Kyiv will attack the ZNPP, resulting in a widespread nuclear fallout that will have an impact on the whole of Europe. No evidence was presented to back this claim. 

Related Content

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Kosovo’s KEDS deploys drones to monitor power distribution network

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Kosovo’s KEDS deploys drones to monitor power distribution network

News

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Nuclear power is the all-important plank in Poland’s plan to reduce the currently dominant share of coal and lignite in electricity generation.

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Delay to onset of heating season helping to protect European gas stocks despite weak flows of Russian gas.

Ukrainian secret service detains Motor Sich president over Russian collaboration accusations

Ukraine’s secret service (SBU) has detained the head of Motor Sich, a leading aircraft engine manufacturer, over allegations of Russian co-operation, the Kyiv Independent reported on October 23.

Montenegrin president’s party almost wiped out in local elections

Milo Djukanovic is trying to force an early general election but the poor performance of the DPS at local level indicates his party continues to lose support.

Russian strikes damage over 50% of Ukraine's energy facilities, cutting power to 1.4mn households

More than half of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged after massive Russian strikes over the weekend, Ukraine Business News reported on October 24.

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant
6 hours ago
Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin
11 hours ago
Ukrainian secret service detains Motor Sich president over Russian collaboration accusations
14 hours ago
Montenegrin president’s party almost wiped out in local elections
16 hours ago
Russian strikes damage over 50% of Ukraine's energy facilities, cutting power to 1.4mn households
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    1 day ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    7 days ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    4 days ago
  5. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    3 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    17 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    26 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    28 days ago
  4. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    13 days ago
  5. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss