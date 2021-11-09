Czech unemployment rate down further to 3.4% in October

Czech unemployment rate down further to 3.4% in October
Czech unemployment up to 3.4% in October
By bne IntelliNews November 9, 2021

Czech unemployment fell to 3.4% (to 251,689 job seekers) in October, down from 3.5% recorded in September, posting a drop of 19,996 people registered year on year (when it stood at 3.7%), show data published by the Czech Labour Office. The number of vacancies offered by the employers amounted to 352,454. 

According to Eurostat data, the Czech unemployment rate stood at 2.5% in October, which is the lowest rate in the EU (EU average at 6.6%). 

"Unemployment is likely to rise in the coming months as seasonal work, especially in agriculture and forestry, is [set] to slow down. The situation on the labour market will depend mainly on the current epidemic situation," said Viktor Najmon, the Labour Office Director.

The highest unemployment rate was posted in Moravskoslezsky region (5.1%), followed by Ustecky region (5%) and Karlovarsky region (4.3%), while the lowest unemployment was seen by the labour office in Pardubicky region (2.1%) in October. 

Related Content

Albania’s inflation steadies in October

Market weighing up Uzbekneftegaz’s scheduled eurobond

North Macedonia’s annual inflation speeds up to 4.1% in October

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Albania’s inflation steadies in October

Market weighing up Uzbekneftegaz’s scheduled eurobond

North Macedonia’s annual inflation speeds up to 4.1% in October

Data

Albania’s inflation steadies in October

Albania’s inflation has accelerated strongly this year as its economy recovers from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation speeds up to 4.1% in October

Transport costs increased the most in October, by 18.4% y/y, followed by hotel and restaurant prices by 8% y/y.

Romania’s retail sales up 9.4% y/y in Q3, but keep moderating

The rise in retail sales is stabilising after the pronounced volatility seen during the first year of the pandemic.

Moldova doubles inflation forecast for 2022 to 14%

The annual inflation rate and core inflation will increase rapidly until the first half of next year, then decline rapidly towards the end of the forecast period, the third quarter of 2022.

EBRD predicts Ukraine’s economic recovery will gather momentum to 3.5% growth this year and next

Ukraine’s economic recovery is likely to gain momentum over the remainder of 2021, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says in its latest Regional Economic Prospects (REP) report, published on November 4.

Albania’s inflation steadies in October
2 hours ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation speeds up to 4.1% in October
14 hours ago
Romania’s retail sales up 9.4% y/y in Q3, but keep moderating
1 day ago
Moldova doubles inflation forecast for 2022 to 14%
1 day ago
EBRD predicts Ukraine’s economic recovery will gather momentum to 3.5% growth this year and next
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Heavy rain causes floods and blackouts in Sarajevo
    3 days ago
  2. Poland and Hungary report highest new COVID-19 cases since April
    4 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    17 days ago
  4. Uzbekistan rising
    4 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan admits more than 100 soldiers were tortured in “Tartar" spy case
    7 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    25 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    17 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    20 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    18 days ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss