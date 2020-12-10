Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google

Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
By bne IntelliNews December 10, 2020

The Czech internet company Seznam.cz called on Google in a pre-litigation request to pay CZK9.072bn (€344.9mn) in damages for allegedly restricting competition in general internet search, assessed for the period between 2011 and 2018 by international economic experts, Seznam.cz announced on December 10. 

According to the company, this is a result of Google’s abuse of its dominant position on the Czech market with licensed operating systems and application stores for smart devices with Android operating system.

“Based on the European Commission’s [EC’s] decision back in 2018 which confirmed that Google was in breach of EU antitrust rules, we claim the compensation of damage that we have suffered while trying to distribute our applications and services via mobile devices with Android operating system,” said deputy chairman of the board of directors of Seznam.cz Pavel Zima. 

Seznam.cz claimed that over the past several years the company was trying to break Google’s abuse of its dominant position through business cooperation with global device manufacturers. 

While distributing its applications and services via mobile devices with Android operating system, Seznam.cz said it faced market deformities, due to Google's practices that EC found were in breach of EU antitrust rules.

“It mainly concerns illegal practices with Google requiring manufacturers to pre-install Google applications as a condition for licensing Google’s app store, Google’s incentives to certain device manufacturers for exclusive pre-installation of Google’s applications and last but not least preventing developers from distribution of their alternative forks of Android operating system,” said CEO of the Chronos Consulting company Michal Feix.

“Google created a sophisticated system of barriers through which it was preventing Seznam.cz for many years from entering the market and it was doing so illegally under EU antitrust rules. As a consequence, Seznam.cz suffered damage.” Feix added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing

Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet

Facebook pays $53,000 fine for breaching Russian personal data storage law

Tech

Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do

Sli.do’s technology for virtual meetings became particularly relevant in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic forced offices to shift to remote working.

Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community

Juni joins more than 200 fintech companies that have already established offices in Lithuania.

Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing

One-seventh of Huawei's European spending took place in Hungary last year, according to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by the Chinese company.

Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet

Authorities accuse critics of the measure of being Nato stooges.

Facebook pays $53,000 fine for breaching Russian personal data storage law

Facebook has paid a RUB4mn ($53,000) fine, which was levied in February, for violating Russia’s personal data storage law.

Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
2 hours ago
Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community
1 day ago
Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing
1 day ago
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
2 days ago
Facebook pays $53,000 fine for breaching Russian personal data storage law
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    3 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    11 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss