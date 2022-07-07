Czech industrial production slightly up again in May

Czech industrial production slightly up again in May
Czech industrial production up by 3.3% in May / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 7, 2022

After three months of decline, Czech industrial output in May grew by 3.3% year-on-year, mainly driven by an increase in car production, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office. In month-on-month terms, it increased by 2.4% y/y. 

"In May, industrial production increased y/y after several months. The result was significantly contributed to by the car production, in which a partial improvement occurred as for the supply of components, compared to the previous year,” commented Radek Matejka, Director of the Agricultural and Forestry, Industrial, Construction, and Energy Statistics Department.  

"The y/y growth was reported by the majority of economic activities of industry. However, that growth still was not able to break the stagnation trend, which has been obvious over the whole year 2022, up to now,” said Veronika Dolezalova, Head of Industrial Statistics Unit. 

The value of new orders grew by 9.0% y/y, with non-domestic new orders going up by 5.2% y/y and domestic new orders even higher by 17.2% y/y. The increase in non-domestic new orders was slowed down mainly by manufacture of motor vehicles in which, however, an annual decline was caused by a very high comparison basis, the statisticians said.

"Finally, the result was not dragged down by automotive production, which on the contrary contributed significantly to the overall output," Raiffeisenbank analyst Vratislav Zamis told the Czech News Agency. The growth came across sectors, but he said the data shows that Czech industry will have a hard time resisting the stagnation trend.

"Inflation reduces the disposable income of households, which must reduce demand for surplus goods and thus reduce overall consumption," Deloitte analyst Filip Pastucha pointed out. Even according to the business conditions (PMI), the outlook for the coming months is not positive. There is still high uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and the related ongoing energy crisis. "For the whole of this year, we expect industrial production to grow by around 1.5%," he predicted.

Hungarian central bank steps in to halt forint slide

COMMENT: Issuing money is no solution: Ukraine's economy needs other support options

Bosnia's real GDP expands 5.5% y/y in 1Q22

Data

Emerging markets see $4bn of outflows in June as global recession fears grow

Pockets of weakness persist in emerging markets where real interest rates are deeply negative – and risks for those countries are rapidly mounting.

Spending by Ukrainian refugees helps push up Romania's retail sales in May

Romania's retail sales up 8.1% y/y in May, pushed up by refugees' spending as well as households front-loading planned expenditures before expected price rises.

Hungary's industry held back by supply woes in May

The output of Hungary's industrial sector increased by 9.4% y/y in May.

Bosnia's real GDP expands 5.5% y/y in 1Q22

Growth is expected to slow later in the year, with the World Bank projecting that Bosnia's economy will rise by just 2.7% in 2022.

Rising industrial prices still put pressure on Romania's headline inflation

Industrial, or factory-gate, prices in Romania have increased by 46.6% y/y in May, driven up by the rising energy prices.

