Bulgaria’s population shrinks to historically low 6.5mn

Bulgaria’s population shrinks to historically low 6.5mn
The sharpest decline was recorded in northern towns like Vidin, where the population has fallen by 26.3% since 2011.
By bne IntelliNews January 6, 2022

Bulgaria’s population has decreased to the historically low number of 6,520,314 people and is progressively ageing, preliminary census results showed on January 6.

This is the biggest contraction recorded ever between two censuses – by 844,000 people, or by 11.5% compared to 2011. The 2011 census showed that Bulgaria’s population stood at 7.36mn, while a decade earlier it was 7.92mn.

The final data should be announced by the end of 2022, the country’s statistics office said in a statement.

The natural growth of Bulgaria’s population was -448,000 people, which contributed 53% to the total decrease. The remaining 47% of the decrease was the Bulgarians who have left the country in the past ten years.

“A nation that is emptying its territory so fast, apparently [the population] is running away. … This is not funny. It is scary,” prominent PR expert Rumen Bimbalov wrote on Facebook.

The census registered 2.8mn households with the average number of people per household being 2.3. Women comprise 52.1% of the population, while the share of men is 47.9%.

The census also showed that the population is ageing with the share of people 65 and older rising by 5.4pp from 2011 and by 9.6% compared to the census carried out in 1992 to 23.9% of the total population.

Meanwhile, the number of children has decreased by 153,000 to 1.03mn, while the active population aged 18-64 has decreased by around 0.9mn to 3.9mn (60.3% of the total population) from 4.8mn (65.4% of the total population) in 2011.

The census also showed that the population of the capital Sofia was the only one that has increased in the past decade – by 14.7% to 1.48mn. The population of the towns in northern Bulgaria has decreased the most – by 26.3% in Vidin and Dobrich, 23.4% in Silistra, 22.8% in Veliko Tarnovo, 24.2% in Montana, 21.1% in Pleven, 22.4% in Targovishte and 22.9% in Razgrad and Ruse.

Only 34% of people the population decided to participate in the digital census, while the remaining had to be visited by interviewers.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Spread of Omicron pushes coronavirus infections to all-time highs in parts of Southeast Europe

bneGREEN: Brussels labels both gas and nuclear as green

New COVID-19 wave looms in under-vaccinated Southeast Europe

Data

North Macedonia’s FX reserves increase 8.4% y/y, up 2% m/m at end-December

Annual increase accelerated from the 6% y/y rise the previous month.

Industrial price inflation hits 32% y/y in Romania after energy prices double

Energy prices nearly doubled and this inflationary shock is spreading across the economy, eventually having an impact on consumer prices.

Romania’s forex reserves up on Resilience Facility money

The increase in December was due to robust forex inflows of over €5bn, which included the €1.85bn first tranche granted by the European Commission under the Resilience Facility.

Russia’s PMI treading water in December at 50.2 on mildly expanding manufacturing, but contracting services

New business continued to contract as the year came to an end. The fall in new orders was the second-fastest in over a year as client demand was weighed down by COVID-19 restrictions – particularly in the service sector.

Inflation in Georgia peaks at 13.9% y/y in December

Core inflation, however, eased to 5.9% y/y from 6.1% y/y in November.

North Macedonia’s FX reserves increase 8.4% y/y, up 2% m/m at end-December
1 day ago
Industrial price inflation hits 32% y/y in Romania after energy prices double
2 days ago
Romania’s forex reserves up on Resilience Facility money
3 days ago
Russia’s PMI treading water in December at 50.2 on mildly expanding manufacturing, but contracting services
3 days ago
Inflation in Georgia peaks at 13.9% y/y in December
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    2 days ago
  2. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    3 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    1 day ago
  4. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    19 hours ago
  5. OUTLOOK: 2022 Russia
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    21 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    30 days ago
  4. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    22 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss