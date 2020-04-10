Both Romania’s car factories to resume full operations in early May

Romanian car producer Automobile Dacia, part of Renault group, plans to resume operations at its plant in Mioveni, near Pitesti, in two stages, on April 21 and May 4, the company’s management announced in a press release on April 9. The Ford engine and car factory in southern Romania, at Craiova, will also resume operations on May 4, Ziarul Financiar daily reported as well.

Both factories suspended operations on March 19 to protect their employees from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dacia will restart production at its mechanic and chassis plant on April 21 (the first Tuesday after Easter) with 250 employees who volunteer for this.

The presage department will also resume operations on the same day, with 190 employees. Then, on May 4, the Dacia car plant will resume full operations. The company has notified its employees that new rules have been established in the factory to avoid contamination with the novel coronavirus.