Big Uzbek fintech Uzum to launch grocery delivery service, conduct IPO

Big Uzbek fintech Uzum to launch grocery delivery service, conduct IPO
Uzum aims to create the largest developed e-commerce ecosystem in Uzbekistan. / uzum.com
By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent March 28, 2023

Big Uzbek fintech company Uzum plans to launch an app-based ready-to-eat food order and grocery delivery service in the near future, according to the company’s co-founder Jasur Dzhumaev and an adviser to the holding, Boris Dobrodeev.

The food delivery service model would combine the market approach taken by Russian companies Delivery Club and Ozon Fresh, they told RBC. To this end, Uzum intends to develop a network of dark stores (localised order-fulfilment warehouses for ‘clicked’ goods for delivery) throughout Uzbekistan. However, the company does not, reportedly, plan to deliver its own ready-made food offerings due to unprofitability.

In an interview with the Russian edition of Forbes, Dobrodeev earlier said that Uzum was fully focused on the Uzbek market and had no expansion plans that would take it to other countries.

Dzhumaev, meanwhile, told how the idea of creating Uzum came to him a few years ago, but at that time the penetration of mobile applications in the country was at a fairly low level.

One aim of the Uzum project is to create the largest developed e-commerce ecosystem in Uzbekistan.

At the moment, the company is negotiating with what it describes as some of the largest international investment funds from the Middle East. Uzum intends to raise $300mn by the end of 2023.

Within three years, Uzum plans to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) on an international stock exchange or several exchanges.

Since its official launch in the middle of last year, Uzum has managed to reach 29 cities in Uzbekistan. It has also built its own 27,000-square-metre warehouse.

By the year’s end, the company aims to record annual turnover of around $150mn. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

IMF: Volatile commodity prices reduce growth and amplify swings in inflation

Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown

Uzbekistan pursues dialogue with Afghanistan on fraught canal project

Tech

Serbia to take business registrations online despite cyberattack

Belgrade announces company registrations to be taken online the day after DDoS attack hit business registry website.

Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown

Bloc concerned Russian arms industry is stripping down imported household appliances and used cars for microchips and other spare parts.

Sistemma launches Russian analogue to ChatGPT

Russian data analysis, modelling and data processing company Sistemma has launched an AI called SistemmaGPT, which is a functional analogue of Elon Musk’s ChatGPT, the company said in a statement on March 26.

Russia’s leading social media platform VK has been expanding fast, but at a cost

Russia’s leading social media platform VK has taken advantage of the crisis to snap up assets and expand its business in 2022, but at a cost.

Kazakhstan poised to intensify vetting of re-exports to Russia

Kazakh traders have been helping fill Russian demand for high-tech consumer goods and other items hard to obtain under Western sanctions.

Serbia to take business registrations online despite cyberattack
4 hours ago
Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown
1 day ago
Sistemma launches Russian analogue to ChatGPT
1 day ago
Russia’s leading social media platform VK has been expanding fast, but at a cost
1 day ago
Kazakhstan poised to intensify vetting of re-exports to Russia
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    7 days ago
  2. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    5 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    5 days ago
  4. Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    7 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    23 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    16 days ago
  4. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss