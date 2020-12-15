Bellingcat and The Insider have named Navalny's alleged FSB poisoners in major investigation

Bellingcat and The Insider have named Navalny's alleged FSB poisoners in major investigation
An investigation conducted by Bellingcat has found eight FSB agents followed opposition activist Alexei Navalny on 47 trips around Russia and has accused them of poisoning him
By bne IntelliNews December 15, 2020

Bellingcat and The Insider have named the alleged poisoners of opposition activist Alexei Navalny in a damning investigative report released on December 14 that details the FSB involvement in the poisoning of anti-corruption blogger.

The FSB agents work in a secret FSB institute Bellingcat and The Insider, with the participation of CNN and Spiegel, found “that leaves almost no questions about who was behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, and proves that the poisoning had been prepared for several years and could not have been carried out without the knowledge of the FSB leadership,” The Bell concludes.

The investigation identified the names of eight people directly involved in organising the attack. All of them are employees of the FSB Institute of Criminalistics.

The investigation was published in English by Bellingcat and CNN, and in Russian by The Insider and Navalny himself, who added details of how twice before August 2020 he and his wife Yulia experienced bouts of severe illness on trips for no apparent reason.

The findings of the investigators are based on a comparison of the billing of telephone conversations of FSB officers from databases on the black market and data on their phone numbers from the GetContact service with their flights and Navalny's flights.

“Most of the information we used in the investigation could not have been found in Western countries. But in Russia it is available either free of charge or for a modest fee,” Bellingcat explain in a separate article on the methodology of their investigation.

Navalny himself thanked Irina Yarovaya for her help in the investigation: “Thanks to the so-called Yarovaya package, corrupt law enforcement officers freely trade in the data of our mobile phones.”

The persons involved in the investigation are employees of the Institute of Forensic Science of the FSB (aka NII-2 FSB or military unit 34435), which, according to unofficial data, runs a laboratory that produces secret poisons for special operations.

The Insider revealed eight names of employees of the Institute of Forensic Science of the FSB, who, according to it, were directly involved in the preparation of the assassination attempt, from one of the leaders of the institute, Stanislav Makshakov, to ordinary players. Some of them are former doctors and chemical protection specialists; some are former military or special forces.

Institute staff have been monitoring Navalny since at least 2017. They made 47 trips in the same directions as Alexei Navalny flew or went, on the same or neighbouring days, flying parallel flights with the politician. Tickets were bought both under the real names of the institute employees and under pseudonyms.

The first attempt to poison Navalny, according to The Insider, took place in July 2020 in Kaliningrad. During this trip, Navalny's wife, Yulia, for no obvious reason, suddenly felt “as bad as I have never felt in my life,” but the next day the bad state of health passed. Immediately after that, Major General Vladimir Bogdanov, head of the FSB Special Equipment Centre, to which the institute is subordinate, flew to Kaliningrad for three days. Navalny himself spoke about another similar episode “a couple of years ago”, when he felt “so bad that I’m going to die” on one of his trips. At that time, the malaise passed in 15 minutes.

In August 2020, the same FSB officers flew with Navalny to Novosibirsk and Tomsk, after which the opposition activist was poisoned. The Bellingcat investigation pinpoints the probable source of the poisoning for the first time a Negroni cocktail, which was served to him late in the evening before his emergency hospitalisation on August 20 by a bartender at the Xander hotel bar. Navalny himself asked for a Bloody Mary, but the bartender said that the bar lacked the necessary ingredients and offered the Negroni to replace it. According to the oppositionist, he took only one sip, because "it tasted the most disgusting thing I have ever drunk." This event coincided in time with a spike in call activity from the alleged FSB task force.

On the day of the poisoning, all three suspicious companions of Navalny returned their tickets for the Tomsk-Moscow flight. Navalny became ill on board a plane en route from Tomsk to Moscow on the morning of August 20.

Navalny himself called the incident "state terrorism." He is sure that the order to kill him was given by Vladimir Putin, and the impetus for this was the announcement made by Navalny at the end of 2016 that he would go to the presidential elections. A few months later, employees of the FSB Institute of Criminology began to follow the opposition activist.

The Kremlin or other Russian government agencies had yet to comment on the investigation by Monday evening.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia finalises IT privilege scheme

The pandemic causes a spike in cyber-attacks on Russian companies

Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!

News

Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors

Rising military spending over the past decade has hiked the risk of corruption in CEE defence and security sectors.

Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles

Muted market reaction as US penalises Nato ally. Analysts sense action will give Turkish president Erdogan chance to respond positively to Joe Biden move to reset relations with Ankara, avoiding need for hardball measures.

Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF

Bosnia needs a new IMF deal to stabilise the economy and support it through the coronacrisis, but politicians are split over the requirement for a centralised registry that would help prevent money laundering.

Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended

Health Minister Kostadin Angelov says he will seek an extension of the lockdown as the number of new COVID-19 cases remains high and the health system is still struggling.

Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October

Loss in 10M20 was higher than in the whole of 2019 as largely state-owned coal mines in Poland are going through one of the worst crises of recent years.

Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
16 hours ago
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
16 hours ago
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
23 hours ago
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
1 day ago
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    7 days ago
  3. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    4 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers
    4 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
    6 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    21 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    14 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    15 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    7 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss